Mark these dates and get ready for the Drift Masters 2024 season

The Drift Masters (DM) is gearing up for it's 2024 season, with a six-round series lined up that takes in both some new venues and a few drifting classics. You'll once again be able to catch the action live on Red Bull TV as rivals try to topple 2023 champion Conor Shanahan , so read on to get the lowdown on what's in store for 2024.

01 Drift Masters 2024 calendar

ROUND DATE COUNTRY LOCATION 1. May 10–12 Spain Circuit Ricardo Tomo 2. June 15–16 Ireland Mondello Park 3. July 5–6 Finland Huvivaltio PowerPark 4. August 2–3 Latvia Bikernieki Circuit 5. August 23–24 Hungary Rabócsiring Mariapocs 6. September 14–15 Poland PGE Narodowy, Warsaw

It's a brand-new venue to kick-off the 2024 Drift Masters season on the weekend of May 10–12, as the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, is welcomed into the fold. Best known for hosting MotoGP™ races and the odd F1 test, the compact circuit will welcome drifting for the first time and looks set to be an instant classic.

"Drift Masters has never been hosted in Spain before, which further highlights our curiosity and excitement. Considering that Spain's a country with a strong motorsport tradition and the Ricardo Tormo track itself enjoys a global reputation, we hope to attract new fans and fans of our sport," says Arkadiusz Dudko, Vice-President of Drift Masters Grand Prix.

After the new of Spain, it's back to Drift Masters tradition for the second round of the series at Ireland's Mondello Park. The Irish capital of drifting has become a permanent fixture in the Drift Masters landscape and always attracts a huge crowd of fans, but Mondello Park is no longer an impenetrable fortress for non-Irish drivers thanks to Piotr Więcek, who's won the previous two races at this track. Will he continue his streak next year? We'll find out on June 15 and 16.

From Ireland, Drift Masters will move north and on July 5–6 competitors will visit Finland for the second time after the Huvivaltio Power Park facility was very well received last season. The course proved to be extremely demanding, the Finnish fans were impressive in their support and the amusement park adjacent to the track certainly created incredible scenery and a unique atmosphere. It's a very welcome return.

Riga is the classic Drift Masters event and shouldn't be missed © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

After a month's break, the second half of the 2024 season is the race that any true drifting fans can't miss – Riga. Famous for its high speeds, high turnout and even higher curbs, winning at this track is a reward in itself. No driver calculates here, only power and courage count. The Latvia round at the Bikerniek Trase will take place on August 2-3. Later that month, August 23–24, the intimate Rabócsiring Mariapocs track in Hungary will welcome Round 5, returning after first hosting a race in 2018, when Grzegorz Hypki came out on top.

Then, it's off to the season-ending sixth round in Poland on September 13–14, where the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw will again host the season's grand final. Anyone who saw the duels during the 2023 race in the Polish capital knows that the finale of the 2024 season promises to be amazing, where drivers will again fight in front of an audience of 55,000 on a specially poured asphalt track. The previous Drift Masters competition at PGE Narodowy went down in history as the largest drifting event of all time and the 2024 final will certainly attract even more attention.

02 Where to watch?

The final day action from all six rounds of DM will be shown on live on Red Bull TV. Get all the info on dates and times here .