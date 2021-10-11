Liam Lawson misses out on DTM Championship title in a tough finale

was involved in a collision with Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde (RSA) on lap one, turn one of the final race of the DTM season at the Norisring (GER). Maximilian Götz capitalised and claimed two victories on the weekend to take the title.

It was in stark contrast to the way the race weekend had started for Lawson. The 19-year-old topped qualifying and, despite another crash with van der Linde, claimed third place in race one behind Götz. Coupled with team-mate

Lawson made a flawless start from pole position, but when defending his lead under braking, van der Linde braked too late and crashed into the side of the number 30 car. Although he could continue, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 was severely damaged, and the best he could manage was 18th.

Lawson made a flawless start from pole position, but when defending his lead under braking, van der Linde braked too late and crashed into the side of the number 30 car. Although he could continue, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 was severely damaged, and the best he could manage was 18th.

Lawson made a flawless start from pole position, but when defending his lead under braking, van der Linde braked too late and crashed into the side of the number 30 car. Although he could continue, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 was severely damaged, and the best he could manage was 18th.

Lawson’s only hope of being crowned champion was for neither van der Linde nor German Maximilian Götz – his closest rivals – to win the race. And while van der Linde subsequently suffered a puncture and dropped back, Götz – with help from Mercedes team orders – moved forward through the pack to assume the race lead and claim a come-from-behind race win and claim the championship victory.

Lawson’s only hope of being crowned champion was for neither van der Linde nor German Maximilian Götz – his closest rivals – to win the race. And while van der Linde subsequently suffered a puncture and dropped back, Götz – with help from Mercedes team orders – moved forward through the pack to assume the race lead and claim a come-from-behind race win and claim the championship victory.

Lawson’s only hope of being crowned champion was for neither van der Linde nor German Maximilian Götz – his closest rivals – to win the race. And while van der Linde subsequently suffered a puncture and dropped back, Götz – with help from Mercedes team orders – moved forward through the pack to assume the race lead and claim a come-from-behind race win and claim the championship victory.

“I’m obviously very disappointed and gutted for my whole team,” said Lawson. “They really deserved this title. To be taken out by the same guy over and over again says it all. Turn one, lap one of the race – what can you say? I just feel bad for my whole team.”

“I’m obviously very disappointed and gutted for my whole team,” said Lawson. “They really deserved this title. To be taken out by the same guy over and over again says it all. Turn one, lap one of the race – what can you say? I just feel bad for my whole team.”

“I’m obviously very disappointed and gutted for my whole team,” said Lawson. “They really deserved this title. To be taken out by the same guy over and over again says it all. Turn one, lap one of the race – what can you say? I just feel bad for my whole team.”

Van der Linde also tussled with Cassidy, sending the driver of the AlphaTauri car to the back of the field. He fought strongly until he again fell down the standings as a consequence of another collision. He eventually crossed the finish line in 13th place.

Van der Linde also tussled with Cassidy, sending the driver of the AlphaTauri car to the back of the field. He fought strongly until he again fell down the standings as a consequence of another collision. He eventually crossed the finish line in 13th place.

Van der Linde also tussled with Cassidy, sending the driver of the AlphaTauri car to the back of the field. He fought strongly until he again fell down the standings as a consequence of another collision. He eventually crossed the finish line in 13th place.