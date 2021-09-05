Double delight as Liam Lawson dominates DTM at the Red Bull Ring

It was a perfect weekend for Liam Lawson, who was crowned victorious in the DTM weekend at the Red Bull Ring, not once but twice. Making it a perfect home outing for the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse team. Lawson scored 55 out of a maximum 56 points in Spielberg and, in doing so, took a giant step towards the top of the standings.

Alex Albon , a winner in the previous round, finished fourth in Saturday’s race, but a puncture dropped the Thai racer down the field in Race Two on Sunday. Still, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse extended its lead in the Team competition.

Fans crowd Liam Lawson's car in the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse garage © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool The Red Bull Rotorwings put on a great show as DTM comes to Austria © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Fans cheer Liam Lawson in Race Two in the DTM at the Red Bull Ring © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Content Pool Liam Lawson leads the way around the spectacular Red Bull Ring in the DTM © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Content Pool Lucas Auer puts his foot to the floor in the Winward Racing Mercedes © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Alex Albon in action on the fast and technical Red Bull Ring © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Alex Albon races his Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s around the Red Bull Ring © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Liam Lawson collects the winner's trophy after his triumph in Spielberg © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Content Pool

After claiming pole and a win on Saturday, Lawson narrowly missed pole for the weekend's second race. However, second place in qualifying in the #30 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with the Red Bull livery still earned him an excellent starting position and a further two points in the Drivers’ Championship.

AF Corse's F1-style pit stops have been a game-changer this season and proved to be again in Styria.

From the start, Lawson was in a tight race with Marco Wittmann, but the win eventually fell the way of Lawson, courtesy of a perfect pit stop from the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse crew, which put the young New Zealander at the head of the field. Despite carrying an extra 25 kilograms of ballast – a handicap to level the field after his victory in Race One – Lawson crossed the line first after 38 laps of racing.

Liam Lawson leads the way around the Red Bull Ring © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Content Pool

“What a weekend! It feels pretty weird to have the opportunity to win two races at one weekend. That is definitely very special,” said Lawson, who moves up to second in the Drivers’ Championship with 135 points. “We closed the gap in the championship, which obviously was our goal. I think we were very well prepared, having had the chance to test on the track before the race weekend. And our pit stops were on point: that was the key to our victory today.”

Alex Albon was unable to add another top result to the fourth place he scored on Saturday, a puncture forcing him back into the pit lane shortly after his pit stop. As a result, the driver of the #23 AlphaTauri Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 dropped down the field and eventually came home 17th.

“The car’s been very good this weekend, as we saw with Liam’s two wins – and well done to him,” said Albon. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t get more points, which is disappointing. We had an issue with the tyre that led to a puncture. After that, my race was basically over.”

Albon is now sixth in the Drivers’ Championship with 94 points. Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse has 229 points in the Teams competition, leading their nearest rival by 21 points.

Alex Albon in action on the fast and technical Red Bull Ring © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

The DTM season returns to action from 17th to 19th September with its sixth race weekend at Assen, Netherlands.

Race One Result (Top 5):

Liam Lawson (NZL) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Maximilian Götz (GER) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Philip Ellis (SUI) – Mercedes-AMG Team Winward Alex Albon (THA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Kelvin van der Linde (RSA) – Team ABT Sportsline

Race Two Result (Top 5):

Liam Lawson (NZL) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Marco Wittmann (GER) – Walkenhorst Motorsport Maximilian Götz (GER) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Philip Ellis (SUI) – Mercedes-AMG Team Winward Lucas Auer (AUT) – Mercedes-AMG Team Winward