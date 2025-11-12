EA FC 26: Best gameplay settings, camera and controller setup guide

EA Sports FC is back with its latest edition and with some big changes arriving in FC 26 you'll want to ensure you have the best setup possible.

One of the biggest changes has come to the EA Sports FC 26 gameplay settings. EA has completely separated online and offline gameplay, so understanding the difference will benefit your playing experience.

There are also plenty of options offering greater accessibility, as well as the usual skill level toggles and custom sliders you can adjust to your heart’s content.

01 Best controller settings in EA Sports FC 26

Make sure your FC 26 controller setup is done properly. Personal preferences can make all the difference, so make sure you are aware of some of this year’s new features.

You have four standard presets to choose from and these can be accessed in the 'Customise Controls' tab. These are classic, alternate, two button and one button.

Adjust the controller settings to your personal preferences © EA Sports

The classic configuration is the one that will be most familiar to everyone. These are the settings we would recommend, as they're the standard inputs in the game. However, you can easily change to any custom configuration you choose.

Simply access the customise controls tab and choose the standard configuration you want. From there, you can select specific controls, swapping them with other inputs to give you the desired controller setup.

One key thing to note this year is that timed finishing has been dropped from the game. This means you don't need to worry about toggling this on or off.

02 Top camera settings for FC 26 gameplay

There's a brand-new camera setting in FC 26. It's called UT Competitive Camera and is only available in Ultimate Team stadiums. If this setting is enabled, but you aren't playing in an Ultimate Team stadium, the game will default to your other preferences.

The new UT Competitive Camera is only available in Ultimate Team stadiums © EA Sports

Aside from the new camera setting, the top camera setting for FC 26 gameplay remains largely unchanged from last year’s iteration of the game. Tele Broadcast remains a favourite among the pros, with plenty of them preferring the classic single player camera over the newer 'Tactical' preset.

In truth, there's no right or wrong answer to this. The camera settings will come down to personal preference and what works for you.

You can quickly personalise your settings in the camera settings tab. This allows you to adjust everything from height and zoom, to speed and swing.

03 FC 26 gameplay settings you should change immediately

The big change in EA Sports FC 26 gameplay this year is the vast difference between online and offline gameplay. This is explained further in our FC 26 new features page , which outlines the differences between competitive and authentic gameplay.

Online or competitive gameplay places an emphasis on responsiveness. Fast players feel explosive and everything is geared towards competitive play and how you control your individual players.

Séan Garnier is getting grips with the new EA FC 26 settings © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

Compare this to offline, or 'Authentic,' gameplay, and it is much slower. This gameplay is the most realistic, will be less reliant on pace and be as close to the beautiful game as we know it. If the slow pace of play in Authentic settings isn't for you, you can change this setting even in your offline modes to utilise the faster and more dynamic Competitive settings.

As ever, you can still fully customise your game settings to find your preferred setup. Using the custom sliders for both player controlled and CPU, you can match this to find your perfect settings.

Customising these settings will only be applicable to offline game modes. Don't expect to adjust these sliders and see your players online rocketing around the pitch at maximum speed.

04 Pro settings vs default: what the best players use

Use the competitive gameplay preset. This will leave the majority of your settings on the same preset as the pros.

One of the key settings to double-check is Pass Receiver Lock. Ensure this is set to Late, as this will give you until the very last moment to change your mind on the direction of your pass, giving you the best chance of retaining possession.

Ensure your Pass Receiver Lock is set to Late © EA Sports

The next biggest question will be Advanced Defending, or Tactical Defending. Lots of pros use Tactical Defending, which automatically selects the most appropriate tackle type, but again this is personal preference.

If you want more control over the input, select Advanced Defending to ensure you see the desired tackle type from your selected input.

Ensure Air Balls and Loose Balls are selected for auto switching. This will ensure that you switch players only at this time and the rest remains a manual input from you.