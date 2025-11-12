Get started in FC 26's career mode with these tips

FC 26 is all about Ultimate Team, right? Well, no, not quite. The career mode is still wildly popular in the most recent iterations of the title. The game's publisher, EA Sports, is well aware of this and has once again introduced some new features for the new season. Improved, more authentic gameplay, various archetypes inspired by football icons and Manager Live, among other things, are all intended to improve the gaming experience.

Manager Live, for example, is a dynamic centre with constantly changing challenges that provide more variety and bite-sized game experiences, including shareable scenarios and the option to unlock icons and heroes.

But you don't need us to tell you what's included - find out all the new features in the official FC 26 Career Mode Deep Dive:

However, as well as all the new features, there's one thing you'll want to know at the start of the season: "How do I become a successful manager in FC 26 career mode?" Well, here are three helpful tips to give your FC 26 career a boost.

01 FC 26 career mode tip 1: Be honest!

RB Leipzig's Conrad Harder celebrates with captain David Raum © RB Leipzig

When negotiating with players, you should be transparent and honest. False promises could lead to lower motivation and dissatisfaction. Are you planning to use one of your players as a super-sub? Then tell them that. Only realistic expectations will ensure a positive relationship with your players.

It's like in real-life football: if the new RB Leipzig coach Ole Werner promises new signing Conrad Harder from Sporting Lisbon that he'll always be on the pitch, but this doesn't happen, Harder would, rightly, be unhappy. It's better the other way round: if your player expects few playing minutes, but you reward him for his strong development and let him play more often, they'll thank you with tireless commitment and increased motivation.

02 FC 26 Career Mode tip 2: Use multiple coaches to maximise player development

Ole Werner is head coach at RB Leipzig © RB Leipzig

Developing your players in FC 26 career mode is hard work. And also the result of the right management decisions. Our advice: add more coaches to your staff. This will also help you to develop your players, as they will benefit from the expertise of various specialised coaches. When selecting coaches, it's crucial to keep an eye on the stars and the knowledge level. The coaches are rookies, specialists or experts, with the latter having the best skills. The better the coaches, the faster your players will develop. And the more their ratings rise.

Each of your coaches covers a specific team area. For example: Coach A is responsible for the defence. Coach B looks after the offence. Several coaches can also work in one area., but keep this in mind: the total number of coaches on your staff is limited. It's important to make smart decisions about how many coaches you need in each area.

03 FC 26 career mode tip 3: Promote talent

Seventeen-year-old Viggo Gebel is a rising talent at RB Leipzig © RB Leipzig

We recommend focusing on young talent in FC 26 Career Mode. It's crucial to promote talent from your club. Similar to the management sim Football Manager, it's a lot of fun to discover talented players in FC 26 Career Mode and introduce them to the first team.

The focus is on the so-called platinum players. They have a potential of between 75 and 94 and the best chances of a rapid development. If you support these players, they'll either become an important part of your team in the future or you can sell them later for large transfer sums. Whatever you decide to do, it'll be worth it!