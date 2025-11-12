EA Sports FC 26: Pro events schedule and prize pots

Back for another year, the EA Sports FC 26 esports events are already underway. The schedule of the events and the structure of the year-long competition are a little complicated. To help you understand it all and keep track of upcoming events, we’ll break down the schedule below and let you know which RBLZ players you should be looking out for.

01 FC Pro Open Ladder

The first part of the FC 26 Pro season took place in-game. Starting on September 22, 2025, and running until October 1, the FC Pro Open Ladder was open to anyone who reaches Division 4 in Ultimate Team.

During the event, entrants attempted to reach the highest Elo rating they can, and the following number of players from each region will progress to the next stage of the FC Pro competition.

Africa - Top 64

Asia North - Top 32

Asia South - Top 32

Europe West - Top 256

Europe East - Top 256

Latin America North - Top 64

Latin America South - Top 256

Middle East - Top 256

North America - Top 64

Oceania - Top 32

02 FC Pro Open Regional Qualifier

Damian 'PLKD' Kornienko gets a first look at EA FC 26 © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

The second stage, the FC Pro Regional Qualifiers, runs for two days, starting on October 11, 2025.

Those who finish at the top of their respective regions in the FC Pro Open Ladder will compete in an online competition to determine who will move on to the FC Pro Open Global Qualifier.

A total of 48 players will move on to the next stage of competition:

Africa - Top 2

Asia North - Top 2

Asia South - Top 2

Europe West - Top 12

Europe East - Top 12

Latin America North - Top 2

Latin America South - Top 6

Middle East - Top 6

North America - Top 2

Oceania - Top 2

03 FC Pro Open Global Qualifier

The crowd goes wild © EA Sports

The third stage of the competition, the Global Qualifiers, will take place between October 31 and November 2, 2025. This will be the first in-person competition of the FC Pro season, taking place at DreamHack Atlanta.

The stage is a 256-player open bracket initially, and the final 32 players will be split into four groups, with the top four from each group moving on to FC Pro Open.

Interestingly, GuiBarros from the RBLZ Gaming team will skip straight to the stage that begins on the second day of the competition.

04 FC Pro Open

RB Leipzig in a celebratory mood © EA Sports

The Global Qualifiers will reward players who finish between 17th and 64th with between $2,500 and $5000 USD, with those finishing 17th and above guaranteed higher amounts from the FC Pro Open event that follows.

Then comes the big one, the FC Pro open that pits the best EA Sports FC 26 players against each other for big prize money.

The group stages are on the following dates:

November 24, 2025 - Group Stage 1

November 25, 2025 - Group Stage 2

December 1, 2025 - Group Stage 3

December 8, 2025 - Group Stage 4

January 5, 2026 - Group Stage 5

January 12, 2026 - Group Stage 6

January 19, 2026 - Group Stage 7

January 20, 2026 - Group Stage 8

The finals then take place on January 26, 2026, with the winner taking home $100,000 USD. For the full prize breakdown for the FC Pro Open and other stages of the esports season, check out the EA Sports website .

The finals determining which players will advance from the FC Pro into the World Championship begin in February and run until May, with more details to follow in 2026.

05 Red Bull players to look out for

Tekkz is on the title hunt with RBLZ Gaming © RBLZ Gaming

Twenty-four players will take part in the FC Pro Open and we hope to see a few RBLZ players taking part. Below is a list of players we could see representing the team in the final stages of the FC Pro season:

06 How to watch FC Pro 26

Séan Garnier knows a bit about flair players © Mark Roe/Red Bull

You can watch in-person, latter stages of the FC Pro 26 season on the EA Sports Twitch channel .

To watch any stages that take place at the player’s own location around the world, you’ll need to watch their own streams, should there be any.

You can keep an eye on redbull.com for more coverage of the latter stages of the FC Pro competition.