The best formations and tactics on EA FC 25

Gaming
EA FC 25 was officially released on September 27. Like every year, we imagine you're looking for the best set-ups, tactics and, of course, the best formations in EA Sports FC 25. Well, we won't keep you waiting any longer, so here's our advice on how to compete with rblz_vejrgang.
The best formation in EA FC 25: a 4-5-1 with a 4-3-2-1 feel (code: E#d4vJsK%io)
The 4-3-2-1 is the best formation in the old EA FC and FIFA games. The most successful are probably those with five defenders, but these are often not allowed in competitive modes and tournaments. As a result, the 4-3-2-1 formation has long been the best alternative, used by almost all pro players. In EA FC 25, it is less effective, especially as players who were previously considered 'AT' are now MOC. If you want to rediscover the feel of this formation from the last few iterations, we'd advise you to fall back on the 4-5-1. With a few adjustments, this formation simulates the 4-3-2-1.
- Tactical parameters: adjusted
- Tactics to use: 4-5-1 in line
- Breakaway style: counter
- Defensive approach: high
- Goalkeeper: libero keeper, balanced
- Left back: false full-back, defence
- Central defenders: defender, defence
- Left midfield: playmaker, attacking
- Midfield: conservation, defence
- Right midfield: relay player, balanced
- Left winger: inside striker, attack
- Right winger: inside attacker, balanced
- Attacker: forward, attacking
The defensive option: 5-4-1 (code: L8$B6A&RVNb)
From our point of view, this is the most defensively solid formation and tactics you can currently use in EA FC 25. With five defenders, it will obviously be very difficult for your opponents to score. On the other hand, of course, you lose out a little in terms of attacking ability. But don't worry: with wingers, you can still be creative in attack.
- Tactical parameters: modified
- Line-up: 5-4-1 in a row
- Style of play: balanced
- Defensive approach: balanced
- Goalkeeper: goalkeeper, defence
- Left and right back: back, balanced
- Central defenders: defender, defence
- Left midfield: playmaker, unzoner
- Right central midfield: holding, defending
- Left and right midfield: inside forward, attacking
- Attacker: forward, complete
The 4-1-2-1-2: territorial domination (code: J&h6rNdQTLt)
The 4-1-2-1-2 formation has long been very popular in FIFA. However, in recent years, this formation has been played less. In EA FC 25, it's back in the spotlight. With this formation, you'll be able to dominate the wings and exert hyper-effective pressure.
- Tactical configuration: adapted
- Line-up: tight 4-1-2-1-2
- Style of play: short passing
- Defensive tactics: balanced
- Goalkeeper: goalkeeper, defence
- Left and right back: back, balanced
- Central defenders: defender, defence
- Defensive midfielder: holding, unzoning
- Midfield: relay player, balanced
- Attacking midfield: playmaker, balanced
- Forwards: pivot, attack