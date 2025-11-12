The best young attackers to sign in FC 26 career mode

A good first career-mode season is nice and all that, but it's even better to dominate over the next five years or so, watching your youngsters become monsters (making Europe's biggest clubs salivate with envy)s. As we all take our first steps with EA Sports FC 26 , here's a perfect list for recruiting the best young strikers on the planet, because we don't all have the money to prise Kylian Mbappé away from Real Madrid.

Note: As Electronic Arts decided to change the designation of certain positions, Lamine Yamal is now listed as a right midfielder, and is therefore to be found in our list of the best young midfielders .

01 Désiré Doué - RW

Désiré Doué © Electronic Arts

21, France, Paris Saint Germain

Overall rating: 85

Potential: 91

PSG's Désiré Doué is one of the best young attackers out there with a potential of 91. The bonus is that he's already at 85 overall. The associated problem, however, is that this makes him all the more difficult to recruit. At just 20 years of age, his market value is already estimated at €90m on transfermarkt, but if you've got the money, he'll pay it back in spades.

02 Savinho - RW

Savinho © Electronic Arts

21, Brazil, Manchester City

Overall rating: 82

Potential: 87

Savinho was been a sparkling performer at Girona in 2023, and now needs to prove his worth at Manchester City. With competition from other high-potential players such as Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki, the task looks tricky. If he ever decides to look for a new home, don't hesitate to jump at the chance.

03 Endrick - ST

Endrick © Electronic Arts

19, Brazil, Real Madrid

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 91

With a starting point of 77 and a potential of up to 91, Endrick is clearly the wonderkid to snap up. To give you an idea of his potential, 91 is at the top end of the scale, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembélé all in the mix. In other words, it's giving Ballon d'Or energy.

04 Samu - ST

Samu © Electronic Arts

21, Spain, FC Porto

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 86

Less well known than the previous three players, Samu , who trained at Granada, went on to play for Deportivo Alavés and is now with Porto, still has some serious credentials. With a 94 rebound rate and 82 header accuracy, he has the potential to become the next Christian Vieri (especially as the man is 1.93m tall).

05 Jhon Durán - ST

Jhon Durán © Electronic Arts

21, Colombia, Fenerbahçe

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 86

We're off to Turkey with Jhon Duran . The 21-year-old Colombian plays for Fenerbahçe on loan from Al-Nassr at the moment. Already an international, Chelsea were interested in him during his time at Aston Villa (yes, he has already collected a few air miles) and now all he needs is a phone call from you to become part of a long-term project and reach his full potential.

06 Mathys Tel - ST

Mathys Tel © Electronic Arts

20, France, Tottenham

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 86

After a crazy start to the season with Bayern Munich in 2024/2025, Mathys Tel struggled to settle with the Bavarian giant. Now, after a successful loan spell, he's at Tottenham. If you want a player who can breach any defence, with his 85 acceleration, 87 pace and 81 dribbling ability, Tel is the perfect option, especially as he will continue to improve.

07 Santiago Castro - ST

Santiago Castro © Electronic Arts

21, Argentina, Bologna

Overall rating: 76

Potential: 84

Playing for Bologna, Santiago Castro is the easiest player on this list to sign. Despite this, he is as complete as they come and could become the cornerstone of your attack, and having an Argentinian up front is always entertaining.

08 Mohamed-Ali Cho - LW

Mohamed-Ali Cho © Electronic Arts

21, France, OGC Nice

Overall rating: 76

Potential: 83

Mohamed-Ali Cho made his name at Angers SCO after training with Paris Saint Germain, before heading off to Gipuzkoa and Real Sociedad. While it didn't necessarily work out for him in San Sebastian, he did come back with a new nickname: Momo Txo. Now at OGC Nice, he represents a good option with his speed and dribbling ability.

09 Francesco Camarda - ST

Francesco Camarda © Electronic Arts

17, Italy, Lecce

Overall rating: 65

Potential: 87

This one's a long-term project. Francesco Camarda is only 17 years old, so we advise you to sit him on your bench for a while before integrating him into your 11. However, like Endrick, he's one of the elite in terms of pure potential.

10 Ethan Nwaneri - RW

Ethan Nwaneri © Electronic Arts

18, England, Arsenal FC

Overall rating: 76

Potential: 87

Technical and tricky, Ethan Nwaneri is already valued at €55m on Transfermarkt. The youngster came up at Arsenal and still plays for the Gunners, but if he finds himself short of playing time, we're counting on you to offer him a new home.