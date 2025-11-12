The best young defenders to sign in FC 26 career mode

If you need to know about strikers , midfielders or goalkeepers , we've got you covered elsewhere, but this time we turn to the backline. And because we've set the age limit at 21, finding a right-back worthy of the name is going to be no easy task, but let's get started.

01 Alejandro Balde - LB

Alejandro Balde © Electronic Arts

21, Spain, FC Barcelona

Overall rating: 83

Potential: 87

If you're not a fan of Barça, you're probably fed up with seeing the club so heavily represented in these lists. We don't know what to tell you, though; La Masia trains people and does it well. Alejandro Balde is one of the latest examples, and with his 90 acceleration, 91 speed and Quick Step, Jockey and Anticipate attributes, he is totally on meta - if you can afford him.

02 Dean Huijsen - CB

Dean Huijsen © Electronic Arts

20, Spain, Real Madrid

Overall rating: 82

Potential: 89

Barcelona's big rivals are no slouches when it comes to young talent either. This summer, Dean Huijsen arrived from Bournemouth to strengthen Real Madrid's central defence. Expected to be one of the future stars in his position, he has a lot of potential on EA FC 26, particularly with his Aerial Fortress, Block, Long Ball Pass and Slide Tackle attributes.

03 Pau Cubarsí - CB

Pau Cubarsí © Electronic Arts

18, Spain, FC Barcelona

Overall rating: 82

Potential: 88

Back to BCN, Pau Cubarsí has made a name for himself under Hansi Flick, enough to earn a call-up to the national team. With an 82 overall rating at just 18 years of age, the relatively diminutive 1.82m centre-back is just waiting to make progress. He can already be integrated into any team as all his defensive stats are over 80 - solid.

04 Milos Kerkez - LB

Milos Kerkez © Electronic Arts

21, Hungary, Liverpool

Overall rating: 82

Potential: 86

Dominik Szoboszlai is no longer the only Hungarian star plying his trade for Liverpool on the banks of the Mersey. Milos Kerkez has the tough task of competing with Andrew Robertson. Although not quite as quick as Alejandro Balde (88 and 87 in acceleration and speed), Kerkez is an option to consider at left-back.

05 Ousmane Diomande - CB

Ousmane Diomande © Electronic Arts

21, Côte d'Ivoire, Sporting CP

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 87

When you're looking for wonderkids, turning to Portugal is never a bad idea. With six attributes in his pocket (Block, Bruiser, Aerial Fortress, Jockey, Long Ball Pass, Precision Header), Ousmane Diomande has some serious arguments in his favour, including a very nice 90 in strength.

06 Antonio Silva - CB

Antonio Silva © Electronic Arts

21, Portugal, SL Benfica

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 86

An undisputed starter at Benfica for two years now, Antonio Silva is a quality player. With his long-pass ability, he can get the ball forward cleanly and is just waiting to develop his potential to reach an 86 overall rating.

07 Lucas Beraldo - CB

Lucas Beraldo © Electronic Arts

21, Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 84

Even if he hasn't yet fully established himself with PSG, Lucas Beraldo has real potential. However, with 61 acceleration and 70 pace, you'll have to be careful with his positioning. Alternatively, you could opt for Cristhian Mosquera (21, 77 overall and 85 potential), who's just arrived at Arsenal.

08 Myles Lewis-Skelly - LB

Myles Lewis-Skelly © Electronic Arts

19, England, Arsenal

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 87

Nineteen years old, 87 potential, attributes close to 80 in all the important categories, Myles Lewis-Skelly should shine on the left flank of your defence, and contribute when he goes forward.

09 Jorrel Hato - LB

Jorrel Hato © Electronic Arts

19, Netherlands, Chelsea

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 89

Also not yet in his 20s, Jorrel Hato already with four attributes to his name (Quick Step, Intercept, Jockey and Pinged Pass). As an added bonus, he has 87 and 84 in acceleration and speed, which means he can run down your left flank and also win his share of aerial duels (91).

10 Givairo Read - RB

Givairo Read © Electronic Arts

19, Netherlands, Feyenoord

Overall rating: 75

Potential: 88

If the team at Electronic Arts have got it right, the Netherlands have the potential to be a real force in the years to come. Givairo Read has some improving to do in defence, but with a 13-point gap between his overall and his potential, it's well worth the effort.