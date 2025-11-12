Morgan 'Angry Ginge' Burtwistle is pictured at the EA SPORTS FC 26 launch event in London, United Kingdom, on September 17, 2025.l
The best young goalkeepers to sign in FC 26 career mode

Continuing our rundown of the best young players to sign for your career mode team in EA FC 26, we take a look at some of the best young goalkeepers in the game.
Written by Thomas Peeters
4 min read

Summary

  1. 1
    Konstantinos Tzolakis - GK
  2. 2
    Guillaume Restes - GK
  3. 3
    Matthieu Epolo - GK
  4. 4
    Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro - GK
  5. 5
    Dennis Seimen - GK
  6. 6
    Mike Penders - GK
  7. 7
    Jonas Urbig - GK
  8. 8
    Robin Roefs - GK
  9. 9
    James Trafford - GK
  10. 10
    Lucca Brughmans - GK
It's time to add the finishing touch to your squad of wonderkids in EA FC 26. If you're already raided your transfer warchest for the best young strikers, midfielders and defenders, now it's time to splash the last of your cash on a high-potential stopper.
With goalkeepers, there's plenty to choose from, but in some cases you're going to have to hang in there for the first few seasons, or perhaps start out in the lower divisions, because it might be initially a little counterproductive to put a 59-overall goalkeeper straight into top-level action.
01

Konstantinos Tzolakis - GK

With 79 overall, Konstantinos Tzolakis is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

Konstantinos Tzolakis

© Electronic Arts

  • 22, Greece, Olympiacos FC
  • Overall rating: 79
  • Potential: 86
We begin our world tour of goalkeeping monsters with Greece. The diminutive Konstantinos Tzolakis (1.98m) may be 22 years old, a relatively venerable age for a wonderkid, but with a 79 overall rating, he offers guaranteed solidity from day one. What's more, he's got a great out-and-out attribute on crosses, so if you're ever playing against Arsenal and their avalanche of goals from corners, that's something to fall back on.
02

Guillaume Restes - GK

Young TFC goalkeeper Guillaume Restes is one of the best in EA Sports FC 26.

Guillaume Restes

© Electronic Arts

  • 20, France, Toulouse FC
  • Overall rating: 78
  • Potential: 86
In France, Guillaume Restes, the Toulouse FC goalkeeper, is the leader of the pack, albeit only because Lucas Chevalier is 23, so he can't feature in this list. In any case, the native of La Ville Rose has great potential, and the Footwork attribute already.
03

Matthieu Epolo - GK

Matthieu Epolo is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

Matthieu Epolo

© Electronic Arts

  • 20, Belgium, Standard Liège
  • Overall rating: 73
  • Potential: 85
Even if his current overall score is a little lower than those we've seen so far, Belgium's Matthieu Epolo does already have the Footwork and Far Reach attributes, a good basis for the Standard Liège player to build on.
04

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro - GK

Dutch footballer Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro

© Electronic Arts

  • 21, Netherlands, AZ Alkmaar
  • Overall rating: 71
  • Potential: 84
Have we found a worthy successor to Edwin van der Sar? Maybe not quite, but in any case, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro and his 84 overall rating will be a great asset if you can snap him up from AZ Alkmaar without breaking the bank.
05

Dennis Seimen - GK

German footballer Dennis Seimen is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

Dennis Seimen

© Electronic Arts

  • 19, Germany, SC Paderborn 07
  • Overall rating: 66
  • Potential: 84
At just 66 and playing for a second division club, Dennis Seimen is a low-cost option for strengthening your goalkeeping options. And, good news, he can go up to 84. However, it will take him some time to get there.
06

Mike Penders - GK

Belgian footballer Mike Penders is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

Mike Penders

© Electronic Arts

  • 20, Belgium, Strasbourg
  • Overall rating: 73
  • Potential: 84
When Thibaut Courtois retires, will Belgium fall from grace? If we trust the developers at Electronic Arts, the Red Devils fans can rest easy. Like Matthieu Epolo, Mike Penders has everything it takes to shine in the years to come.
07

Jonas Urbig - GK

German footballer Jonas Urbig is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

Jonas Urbig

© Electronic Arts

  • 22, Germany, Bayern Munich
  • Overall rating: 74
  • Potential: 84
Jonas Urbig deserves to be on this list, even if he may be hard to find. The former FC Cologne keeper represents the future of Bayern Munich in goal, should Manuel Neuer ever retire.
08

Robin Roefs - GK

Dutch footballer Robin Roefs is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

Robin Roefs

© Electronic Arts

  • 22, Netherlands, Sunderland
  • Overall rating: 74
  • Potential: 84
With Footwork and Far Reach in his locker already, Robin Roefs is just waiting to develop new attributes while seeing his stats improve.
09

James Trafford - GK

English footballer James Trafford is one of the best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 26.

James Trafford

© Electronic Arts

  • 22, England, Manchester City
  • Overall rating: 76
  • Potential: 84
As we all know, the position of goalkeeper has evolved in recent years, particularly in terms of possession, distribution and build-up. James Trafford has four key attributes already: Cross Claimer, Far Throw, Footwork and Long Ball Pass. Perfect if you need a sweeper keeper.
10

Lucca Brughmans - GK

Dr junge Goalie Lucca Brughmans im EA Sports FC 26.

Lucca Brughmans

© Electronic Arts

  • 17, Belgium, KRC Genk
  • Overall rating: 59
  • Potential: 82
We end the list with a prospect who will take some time to reach his prime. Fifty-nine overall isn't crazy, but in the long term, the Belgian should do wonders (if you manage to develop him correctly).
