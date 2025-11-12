The best young midfielders to sign in FC 26 career mode

After searching out the best young attacking talent in the game, we move down the pitch a notch to take a look at the creative hub of your team. So which wonderkids should you snap up to build a truly frightening squad over the next five years?

These budding stars won’t be at the peak of their powers yet. However, if you develop them properly, they should blossom into world superstars at the very top of the game.

As in previous years, you will also be able to develop your players, which you can find out more about in our Career Mode guide for building a top club . This means that you can mould your midfielders into your preferred role for their talents.

01 Lamine Yamal - RM

Lamine Yamal © Electronic Arts

18, Spain, Barcelona

Overall rating: 89

Potential: 95

We start quite simply with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal . OK, you probably don't need us to tell you he's good, but we can't not have him on the list, can we? Already a runner-up in the Ballon d'Or and two-time winner of the Raymond Kopa Trophy for the best performing player worldwide under the age of 21, Yamal is simply a phenomenon. At just 18 years of age, the Spaniard starts with an 89 overall rating, making him one of EA FC's best players. Of course, recruiting him is going to be complicated, but if you succeed, you can be sure of getting a diamond who'll only shine brighter.

02 João Neves - CM

João Neves © Electronic Arts

20, Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain

Overall rating: 85

Potential: 90

Despite their young age, some players are already household names, as is the case with Portugal's João Neves . Already a winner of the Youth League, the Portuguese Championship and Supercup, the French Championship, the Cup, the Champions Trophy, the League and Nations Cup and, of course, the Champion's League, he's just waiting to develop with you. If you manage to recruit him, don't hesitate to change his shirt number, because seeing one of the best midfielders on the planet wearing the number 87 is a little unsettling. The 85 OVR midfielder can reach 90 in FC 26 Career Mode. These sort of stats don’t come cheap though, and you will have to stump up over €80m to sign Neves.

03 Gavi - CM

Gavi © Electronic Arts

21, Spain, Barcelona

Overall rating: 83

Potential: 89

Staying with with Europe's top clubs for a minute, Gavi has everything it takes to make a physical impact and lock down the midfield. With his tirelessness, pressure resistance, sliding toe-poke and tiki-taka tekkers, he already has a good base at just 21 years of age and a potential of 89. However, he's going to have to be snatched away from Barcelona.

04 Carlos Baleba - CDM

Carlos Baleba © Electronic Arts

21, Cameroon, Brighton and Hove Albion

Overall rating: 81

Potential: 87

Brighton is the new breeding ground of English football. The club from the English south-coast seaside resort has managed to stay in the Premier League through intelligent recruitment and regularly reaps huge transfer fees by selling on some of its best players. Carlos Baleba is clearly next in line. If you're looking for a solid defensive midfielder with the ability to shoot from distance (85 shooting power and a powerful shot), here he is. Starting with an 81 OVR, Baleba won’t be cheap to prise away from The Seagulls, but he'll be worth every penny when he reaches his 87 potential.

05 Jauregizar - CM

Mikel Jauregizar © Electronic Arts

21, Spain, Athletic Club

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 88

With a potential rating of 88, Athletic Club’s Mikel Jauregizar is a very gifted CM to keep an eye out for. Valued at €31.5m, his development will be rapid in FC 26 as he looks to max out his potential.

06 Arthur Vermeeren - CM

Arthur Vermeeren © Electronic Arts

20, Belgium, Olympique Marseille (on loan from RB Leipzig)

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 87

Another excellent CM pick is RB Leipzig’s Arthur Vermeeren . The Belgian youngster is out on loan at Marseille this season, but once that loan ends, make sure to move quickly and snap him up before he reaches his 87 potential and becomes too expensive!

07 Arda Güler - RM

Arda Güler © Electronic Arts

20, Turkey, Real Madrid

Overall rating: 81

Potential: 89

Arda Güler is clearly not going to replace your wingers with his 68 speed, but for the rest of his stats and assets, we're clearly looking at the new Luka Modric. He has everything it takes to be your new playmaker, and the specialist in the through ball that puts you one-on-one with the keeper.

08 Andrey Santos - CM

Andrey Santos © Electronic Arts

21, Brazil, Chelsea

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 87

If you have a spare space in your squad, Andrey Santos could well take advantage of it. Capable of playing as a box-to-box or defensive midfielder, the Chelsea player has 91 stamina, 77 acceleration and the ability to win most aerial duels.

09 Warren Zaïre-Emery - CM

Warren Zaïre-Emery © Electronic Arts

19, France, Paris Saint-Germain

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 87

Like João Neves, and even though he has seen his playing time dwindle somewhat, at 19 WZE has some serious arguments to make. Control, quick feet, tireless, press-resistant… if you're looking for a box-to-box player to make your 11 shine, he's a rare gem to go and get.

10 Moleiro - LM

Moleiro © Electronic Arts

21, Spain, Villarreal

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 86

After Alex Baena, Villarreal have unearthed a new wonderkid. Alberto Moleiro is a left midfielder who already has 84 and 83 acceleration and speed, with his ratings for control, incisive passing and technique enough to dynamite defences at a relatively affordable price.

11 Jorthy Mokio - CDM

Jorthy Mokio © Electronic Arts

17, Belgium, Ajax

Overall rating: 70

Potential: 89

Like Francesco Camarda among young strikers , Jorthy Mokio is the player with the biggest difference between his overall rating and his potential. At the moment, his strong points are dribbling, passing and tackling, and it will take some time before he reaches his full potential, but the advantage is that he's versatile enough to play as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, left-back and right-back. A modest 70 OVR is impressive for the 17-year-old. The real interest is in his potential, which tops out at 89 OVR. Available for around €5m early in your save, best snap him up while you can!

12 Aleksandar Pavlović - CDM

Aleksandar Pavlović © Electronic Arts

21, Germany, Bayern Munich

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 87

At just 21 years of age, the Aleksandar Pavlović 's stat sheet is already well and truly green, with scores of 80 and above in a number of categories (responsiveness, ball control, short and long passes). On the other hand, with his 56 speed, he's clearly not going to win too many sprints. What we're talking about here is a defensive midfielder who also has that elite technique, so we're not worrying too much about his speed. His 79 OVR and 87 POT make him one of the obvious candidates for any defensive midfield role.

13 Kenan Yıldız - CAM

Kenan Yıldız © Electronic Arts

20, Turkey, Juventus

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 89

There is fierce competition for the crown of best young CAM in FC 26 Career Mode. This season, it’s a two-way tie for top spot between Juve’s Kenan Yıldız and the next player on the list, Como’s Nico Paz .

Both players boast a starting rating of 79 OVR, making them easily capable of playing in your first team squad from the get go. Yıldız and Paz both have an identical potential of 89 OVR. They are both the same age, and are valued at the same price of €38.5m. There really is nothing to choose between the two.

14 Nico Paz - CAM

Nico Paz © Electronic Arts

20, Argentina, Como

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 89

Actually, when we say there's nothing between them, that's not strictly true. Pick Yıldız if you want the pacier, more athletic option, choose Paz if you need the passing and creativity to unlock defences.

15 Rodrigo Mora - CAM

Rodrigo Mora © Electronic Arts

18, Portugal, FC Porto

Overall rating: 76

Potential: 89

Rounding off the list of best CAMs is another Portuguese star, Rodrigo Mora . The 18-year-old is on the books at Porto for now, and his 76 OVR is excellent already for one so young. If he reaches his 89 POT, you will have one of the world’s very best on your hands. One piece of information to note is Mora’s contract length. Porto have tied him down until 2030, so if they refuse to sell, you might be waiting a while before you can add him to your squad list.

That's should be enough to get negotiations underway with a number of clubs, while we wait to find out who to tap up for your defence and goalkeeping units.