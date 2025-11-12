10 pro tips to raise your gameplay in EA FC 26

New season, new tips: EA FC 26 is here. In the new version of the enduringly popular football game from EA Sports, there are, as ever, new features that change the gameplay and gaming experience. To make it as easy as possible for you to get started with the new game, we've put together 10 helpful pro tips for this year's title.

01 Competitive vs Authentic gameplay

Among the announcements of new features, the FC 26 news on the two different types of gameplay was particularly exciting: for the first time, there are two clearly separate gameplay variants in FC 26 - Competitive and Authentic.

FC 26 online gameplay: Competitive

Competitive gameplay is designed for fast reactions and maximum control - ideal for online modes such as Ultimate Team or Clubs. The focus is on responsiveness. Fast players feel more explosive and every action is geared towards competitive play.

FC 26 offline gameplay: Authentic

Authentic gameplay offers a more realistic pace of play and closer to real football - perfect for career mode and other offline matches. In other words, it's significantly slower and less dynamic.

Tip: You can also use Competitive Gameplay in offline modes if you find Authentic Gameplay too slow - or simply don't like it overall. This allows you to enjoy fast and dynamic gameplay in all FC 26 game modes.

02 How to concede less in defence

RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi celebrates a save in FC 26 © EA Sports

Although a lot is new in FC 26, many basics remain the same and you don't have to relearn everything. This also applies to the defence. The old adage holds true: attack wins games, defence wins championships. A solid defence is the basis for your long-term success in FC 26, which is why we have six tips for you to help you concede fewer goals.

FC 26 defence: Six basics

1. Duel timing is key

The timing of tackles is very important. If you tackle at the right moment, the ball won't bounce straight back to your opponent. The "ping pong" from earlier FIFA years is no longer so extreme, but you can't expect a player with an overall rating of 60 and a tackling value of 40 to win every duel - just because you're in the right position. The higher your tackling rating, the greater your chance of success in the tackle.

2. It's all about the right pressing

With targeted pressing, it's possible to force your opponents to lose the ball. Use the R1 or RB button to build up constant pressure on the player with the ball with another player. The more aggressively you do this, the more you confuse the attacker. But be careful: by pressing the R1 or RB button aggressively, you also open up your defensive line for other strikers. Weigh up how often you want to press R1 or RB. You can see which additional player you are using to build up pressure by the grey symbol above this player. This is also the player that'll be selected when you switch players (right stick or L1 or LB).

3. Don't pull your centre-backs out of the defensive line

This is one of the biggest mistakes you can make! It creates large gaps that your opponent can exploit to play dangerous through passes.

4. Track back with midfielders

In order to leave the centre-backs in the defensive line, but still be able to defend further forward, run back with one of your midfielders. This way, you can also generate an overload in defence and have another player with whom you can block your opponents' attacks. This makes it harder to find gaps in your defence.

5. Use the L2/LT defence

If you haven't pressed L2 or LT when an attacker is coming towards you, you won't have access in duels and you'll let your opponents pass too often. With L2 or LT, you stand better, move in a smaller radius and can optimise your defence by moving faster in a small space. Sprinting is no longer overridden with L2/LT presses. That used to be the case. If you press L2/LT and R2/RT at the same time, you move faster and still only have your eyes on the player with the ball.

You can also defend superbly at high speed with L2/LT. However, there are situations in which you should temporarily dispense with L2/LT. For example: when in a sprint duel on the touchline and you need to use your maximum speed to prevent your opponent from running away. To keep up with him in terms of speed, you only press the R2/RT button. As soon as you no longer need this much speed and it's time for a duel, don't forget to press L2/LT again in addition to R2/RT.

6. Manual defending is more important than ever

Many players like to leave defending to the CPU players because they have problems with it themselves and because the CPU players have largely behaved intelligently in recent years. This intelligence has now been significantly weakened. Never rely solely on the CPU defence, but defend more manually! The CPU players don't do much in FC 26, so you have to defend more actively than ever. Only if you have top players in defence can the CPU defence be helpful. Especially in high-level games, you will fare better with optimal manual defending than with a primarily CPU-controlled defence. Practise manual defending with our tips above and defend yourself.

03 Perfect your build-up play

Fluid build-up play is only possible if you keep calm - even if your opponent puts you under pressure. If you rush it, you run the risk of playing misplaced passes, running into counter-attacks and conceding unnecessary goals. Good ball control and controlled passing are key in the build-up.

Good ball control

You need one thing in particular for this: calmness. Don't get nervous when an opponent approaches. Have confidence in your abilities, stay calm and avoid rushing. Your dribbling skills are also crucial. If you can master dribbling, you'll be better able to withstand your opponent's pressing. This is because you can keep the ball close to your feet in tight spaces and keep your opponent away from the ball.

Controlled passing

The same applies here: stay calm and patient. If you press the X or A button too frantically, you'll play an inaccurate pass or a direct miss. Remember: when you play a pass, the direction of the pass should also be the player's line of sight. If you look forwards with your player and pass to the left or right, the ball may not reach the intended team-mate. It's therefore best to only play a pass when you're looking at your team-mate. Just like in real life: players don't have eyes on the right, left or back of their heads!

The professional foul

The professional foul has been around since FC 25. This is a tactical foul with which you stop a promising attack by your opponent. You'll always receive a yellow card for a professional foul. However, for obvious reasons, use these sparingly.

Application: R1+X (PlayStation) / RB+A (Xbox)

04 How to attack like a pro

The RB Leipzig dressing room in FC 26 © EA Sports

There are many different ways to score goals. You can play through the centre and down the flanks or try long-range shots. The key here is to choose a mix of all these options. If you always choose the same move, you'll be too easy to predict and won't be successful in the long term. Variability and creativity are particularly important in attack.

FC 26 attack: ways to score goals

Attack through the centre

Here you have to make a lot of quick decisions in confined spaces. A quick passing game, dribbling and skill moves are important. In order to create scoring opportunities, the pass into the centre must come at the right moment. Incisive vertical passes can be particularly effective at the right moment - especially with top players such as the two FC 26 cover stars Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala. Another reason for this is that the players in FC 26 make their runs more intelligently.

Attack via the wings

You often have more space here than when you play through the centre. However, you're also further away from the opponent's goal and have to decide at some point how you want to get the ball back into the centre. There are several options for this. Either you choose the simplest solution and hit a high cross into the centre from the outside. However, with high crosses you often have to cover a long distance and therefore the accuracy sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. If one of your players is not completely free in the penalty area, you should think twice about whether you want to deliver the ball with a cross or keep it under control.

Another option is to move back into the centre from the outside - either with quick, targeted short passes and powerful passes into the penalty area (X/A + R1/RB) or a skilful solo run - also with the use of skill moves. Your opponent often won't expect this and the defence may be disorganised. Moving from the inside to the outside and then from the outside to the inside again can be effective.

A brief additional note on high crosses: crossing is more rewarding than in previous FC games. If you have players with strong headers up front, you can definitely use high crosses - even from corners. Manual headers also allow you to take complete control and decide exactly where you want to head the ball. This applies to scoring chances and passes with your head.

Shoot more from distance

Don't always try to carry the ball into the goal. Shots from outside the penalty area are more effective than you might think. As goalkeepers have improved, it's more difficult to score from inside the penalty area anyway. Don't just shoot from everywhere, though. If you're shooting from distance, you need the right player in the right spot. If you have enough space and the ball is on your strong foot, go ahead and take the shot!

Tip: Finesse shots to the far corner are a particularly good way to score. By regularly mixing in long-range shots, you'll become even more variable when scoring and create moments of surprise. This will make it difficult for your opponent to predict what you're planning in your attacking play.

05 Control your passes with these tips

RB Leipzig in a celebratory mood © EA Sports

People often neglect to play controlled passes. Instead, players frantically press the X/A button to get forwards as quickly as possible. This may have worked in FIFA in the past, but that's no longer the case. You have to think about every pass. Inaccuracy leads to bad passes.

5 tips for an accurate pass

Look at your centre of attack and don't stand to the side or with your back to them Don't stand too far away from the passing position Make sure that there's no opponent in the path of the pass Play controlled balls - if possible receiving and controlling the ball first Only press the X/A button for as long as the pass path requires (for a very short pass, for example, it is sufficient if you only tap the pass button briefly)

06 Why are crossfield balls so effective?

An effective means of bridging spaces and creating dangerous situations in FC 26 are switches of play, or crossfield balls. Unlike a few years ago, they're hit with more speed - the balls no longer fly through the air for so long and reach your team-mates more quickly.

Above all, a good overview is crucial. Are you being put under pressure and see a player standing free on the other side of the pitch? Then don't hesitate and pass the ball over in a high arc! It's also a good idea to keep an eye on the radar - here you can see exactly where there are open spaces on the pitch.

07 How to dribble your way to success

Dribbling is essential if you want to assert yourself in attack. Here we explain what's important when dribbling in FC 26:

Left-stick dribbling

The classic left-stick dribble has felt less controlled and more challenging since FC 25, because dribbling has generally become a little slower. Opposing defenders move back to their starting position more quickly after being caught on the wrong foot, for example. Plus, natural shielding no longer works as well and your opponents can take the ball from you more easily.

First touch

The first touch is therefore more important than ever when dribbling. Do you opt for a direct sprint? Do you have enough space to do so? Or will a sprint dribble lead to the ball being lost quickly? You need to dribble more effectively in FC 26 and think more carefully about your decisions.

Shielding

The weakening of shielding means that you should keep more distance from your opponents when dribbling. Watch them closely and react quickly to their movements, and you'll make the right decisions when dribbling and avoid losing the ball.

08 Why you need to use skill moves

Bulli in the house! The RB Leipzig mascot at the Red Bull Arena © EA Sports

When it comes to using skill moves, many players quickly become nervous. Too complicated, too fiddly and above all too time-consuming to learn. None of this is true, however. There are many moves that aren't complicated at all and can be learned quickly. Best of all, they're effective and improve your game.

First, let's introduce you to some basic skill moves that have been around for a while and still work well in FC 26. We will then bring in the new skill moves in FC 26.

FC 26 skill moves: three basic special moves for your game

The harder, the better? No! These three simple skill moves can make all the difference.

Drag back - two-star skill move Execution The execution is simple and you can make your opponent look foolish in several game situations. Firstly, press R1/RB and simultaneously drag the left stick backwards in the direction your player is running. If you are running straight towards the right-hand goal, press the left stick to the left, if you are running towards the left-hand goal, press the stick to the right. This first pulls the ball back. Now comes the decisive movement that makes the drag back so unpredictable and effective. You can perform the drag back exit move in any direction. You can either keep the left stick pressed backwards or press it forwards, left or right. Application Using the drag back is useful in many game situations. The various possible exit move directions make it difficult for your opponent to guess what you intend to do with the drag back. Here are two examples of possible applications: You're caught by a defender during a sprint. If you use the drag back successfully, you let your opponent run into nothing and create space for yourself again. You pass to your striker in the penalty area. You can use the drag back to shrug your opponent off and get into a shooting position.

Fake shot - one-star skill move Execution The fake shot is often enough to catch your opponent on the wrong foot. Most people are familiar with the classic fake shot, but the key is the different versions. You first press the shoot button Immediately afterwards, you press the pass button to execute the fake shot At the same time, you use the left stick to determine the direction in which you move after the feint. This also allows you to decide whether you want to maintain the speed or, for example, take it out with a complete change of direction. It's also possible to not touch the left stick at all. In this case, you perform a the feint into a standing position. You can also perform a fake shot followed by a speed boost. Just press L1/LB in addition to the normal fake shot controls. So if you want to perform a fake shot diagonally to the right or left, for example, and want to gain speed, definitely use the L1/LB button. If you use it to get past your opponent, it will be difficult for them to catch up with you. Application The fake shot helps you in many situations. For example, you can use the fake shot to get yourself into promising finishing positions in and around the penalty area. You can use the fake shot to break up running duels with your opponents. If the opponent continues to run, you have space again for a short time and you have the opportunity to create new playing situations. The shot deception with speed boost is particularly useful on the flanks when you need extra speed for sprints with your wingers.

Ball roll - two-star skill move Execution The ball roll is another effective special move that's simple to perform. All you need for the ball roll is the right stick. Just press the stick in the direction in which you want to perform the ball roll. Example: If you are running straight towards the right-hand goal and you want to perform a ball roll to the right, press the right stick to the right. Important: In order for the ball roll to work, you must hold the stick in the respective direction for a short time. The longer you press the stick in this direction, the more ball rolls your player will perform. Application To optimise the use of the ball roll, it's particularly important to choose the right time. For example: you're running forwards with your player and an opponent is running towards you. You anticipate that your opponent will now go into a tackle to take the ball from you. Shortly before the tackle, the ball roll comes into play. You use the ball roll to avoid the tackle and let your opponent tackle into space. You can easily get past your opponent and get a little closer to the opponent's goal. However, it's all about timing. If you use the ball roll too early or too late, it won't work.

Tip: In FC 26, it's more important than ever to use your skill moves in a targeted manner and with the right timing. If your timing is off, it's easier for your opponents to separate you from the ball. This means that it takes more skill and ability to get past your opponents with special moves. It's no good just using skill moves anyhow. The timing has to be perfect for the desired effect.

New skill moves in FC 26

Five new skill moves have been added to FC 26:

New Trickster Rainbow (one star)

Explosive Stepover (three stars)

Drag To Chop (four stars)

Advanced Heel Flick (four stars)

Elastico Variation (five stars)

09 How you can learn from the pros

RBLZ_Tekkz is starting a new chapter © RBLZ Gaming

There are many esports pros who create instructional videos and aim to give you help on their channels. If you still haven't had enough after our pro tips and the many other FC 26 tips and want to learn more, then visit the YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels of the pros from RBLZ Gaming - the FC 26 team from RB Leipzig and multiple world champions. Umut Gültekin, team newcomer Donovan Hunt and other players regularly offer you exciting content on FC 26 - especially on Ultimate Team .

Tip: Don't just watch tutorials. Take the time to watch complete games from the RBLZ Gaming pros on YouTube or Twitch. Follow the live stream of professional tournaments and try to analyse for yourself and find out what makes the pros so strong. You should be able to pick up the right defensive and offensive behaviour, moves, standard variations, goal finishes and much more and integrate what you've learned into your own game.

10 Improve your mindset

Mastering gameplay isn't everything in FC 26. You also need to be mentally sharp. Be honest - you'll recognise this scenario: you're dominating the game, but the ball just won't go in at the top end of the pitch, and then you concede an unfortunate goal. You freak out, leave the game and/or destroy your controller. Emotions are just as much a part of FC 26 as they are in real football and freaking out won't get you any further. If you lose your nerve, you'll also lose the game.

Tip: If you're behind and nothing seems to be working, keep calm. Keep your concentration high and stay mentally strong. FC 26 is also a mental game! If you start to get upset about match situations, your players or FC 26 in general, you're immediately on the losing track. You get into your head and start criticising every little thing. As a result, you undermine your own game and can't summon up what you're actually capable of. Only those who are mentally strong throughout and stay focused for the entire game have what it takes to become the FC 26 champion.

About the author

Chris Knoth is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. He's now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26.