Make a strong start in FC 26 Ultimate Team with this affordable first squad

It can be challenging to put together a competitive team for the season-opener in FC 26 Ultimate Team, especially if you don't have any real money to invest and can only build a team with the coins you generate through match success.

If you hunt around however, you can assemble a solid, starter team for less than 50,000 coins – just like this one using players from the Bundesliga and Swiss Super League. It even includes some stars from RB Leipzig . If you don't yet have 50,000 coins in your virtual account, you can also put together this team step-by-step.

This your FC 26 Ultimate Team starter squad © FUTBIN/EA Sports

The EA FC 26 chemistry system briefly explained

Before introducing the team, lets take a quick look at the chemistry system in FC 26. Instead of 100 chemistry points as before, you now only receive a team chemistry of 33. The team chemistry is made up of the chemistry of each individual player, which ranges from 0–3. If each player has a chemistry of three, you start the game with the optimum team chemistry of 33.

A player's chemistry depends on his team-mates and there are three criteria here: nationality, league and club. For example, if you lineup two players from the same league and the same club, this will have a very positive effect on the chemistry of both. However, if all nine of the other players come from other clubs, other leagues and have a different nationality, the individual chemistry of the two players with the same nationality and club affiliation may still be weak. So, you have to make sure that there are links between different players throughout the team in terms of their origin, league or club to develop a strong chemistry rating.

Finally, another important piece of info: it's no longer important that players from the same club or league play next to each other to optimise chemistry, it's enough if both are on the pitch. So, a left winger and a right-back from the same club can improve your chemistry.

01 Goalkeeper and defence

RB Leipzig keeper Péter Gulácsi is a great shot-stopper for your team © RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig keeper Péter Gulácsi stands between the posts. The Hungarian international is again one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga in FC 26 and scores such as 87 positioning and 83 saves make the Red Bulls' keeper a reliable man at the back.

Playing in front of Gulácsi in the back four are former Leipzig player Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich and Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund. Upamecano impresses with ratings such as 84 defence and 84 physicality., while Schlotterbeck is also a top performer at 85 defence and 82 physicality. FC Basel's Dominik Schmid plays on the left side of defence and is particularly impressive with pace (77) and physicality (73) - one of the best Super League players in FC 26. The defence is completed by another RB Leipzig player, Ridle Baku . Values such as 81 pace and 81 dribbling make him a top right-back for the start of the season in Ultimate Team.

Ridle Baku provides power and pace on the wing © RB Leipzig

Key facts about the FC 26 Ultimate Team Starter Team League and nations Super League and Bundesliga squad with players from two leagues, six clubs and six nations. Players and clubs Three FC Basel players, two from RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and one from Servette FC and YB Bern.

02 Midfield

The midfield is led by Xherdan Shaqiri . The Swiss national team legend has improved significantly compared to FC 25, following his double title-winning season with FC Basel. 81 shooting and 81 dribbling are his top values. Alongside him in the centre is Timothé Cognat , another Super League player. The Frenchman, who plays for runners-up Servette FC, is particularly impressive in FC 26, with 78 pace and 76 passing.

Xherdan Shaqiri has recived a decent stats boost in FC 26 © EA Sports

Cognat's compatriot Michael Olise plays on the right side of midfield. The Bayern Munich star has outstanding values in dribbling (87) and passing (84). On the left side of midfield, we have fielded Bénie Traoré , a team-mate of Shaqiri's at FC Basel, who gets a spot with his excellent pace (86), but is also a strong dribbler (80).

03 Attack

Young Boys Bern celebrate a goal in FC 26 © EA Sports

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Alvyn Sanchez of Young Boys Bern are expected to provide you the goals up front. Guirassy is not only the player in the FC 26 starter team with the highest overall rating – 88 shooting and 83 physicality are outstanding values – but Sanchez is also fast (84 pace) and a strong dribbler (77).