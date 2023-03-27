Emil Johansson secures 10th Slopestyle gold

Rotorua was treated to a show stacked to the max with talent, where riders upped the stakes, demonstrating just how far they have been progressing the sport.

Johansson is renowned for his textbook perfect tricks, almost always executed in both directions for top points. He takes to the course with ridiculous amounts of style, ease and perfection. But while he’s well accustomed to the top podium position, he knows it’s something he has to fight for. And fight he did.

Emil Johansson © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

It was a hot contest with Dawid Godziek , Tom Isted and Nicholai Rogatkin all laying down high scoring first runs before Johansson dropped in.

Johansson came in strong, dropping in with a new flat drop flip X-up followed by a master class in opposites, laying down a 360 barspin to double downside tailwhip on the left hip, followed by the opposite on the third jump.

“The tricks get really long to explain nowadays,” laughed Johansson.

Rogatkin and Godziek upped their scores on run two, but it wasn’t quite enough to reach the Swede who reveled in a golden victory lap. Godziek claimed silver by just a quarter of a point, while Isted scored his first ever Slopestyle podium finish with bronze.

Dawid Godziek, Emil Johansson and Tom Isted © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m feeling great, kind of lost for words honestly,” said Johansson. “I'm super stoked to now have this event done and to get the season rolling.

“We’re all competing because we like to push ourselves. It makes us grow and we push each other by pushing ourselves. It’s sick to be part of the progression. Everyone is evolving all the time and that’s what keeps competitions fun and interesting.”

It’s been a short off-season for the riders to recover and when asked how he prepares, Johansson responded: “The run that I envision, and the run that I think is needed for today's level of riding, I prepare for that by making sure I have a wide variety of tricks with everything going in both directions to tick the most boxes when it comes to scoring.''

I'm so in love with the process of pushing myself. Emil Johansson

Godziek goes big in Godzone

Second place Dawid Godziek laid down a never before seen in Crankworx competition cash roll bar spin on the step down, proving he’s hot on Johnasson’s heels and one to continue watching this season.

Dawid Godziek © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Dawid Godziek © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Dawid Godziek © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

“It feels amazing, I couldn't be more stoked. Emil’s a big motivation for me. All the boys are. So this is what keeps me motivated to push myself and to progress,” said Godziek.

“I've been riding for 19 years now. It takes so many hours to do these tricks, and then to be so precise,” said the 28-year-old Pole.

I love Rotorua. I think this is my favourite course in the Crankworx series and I can't wait to be back next year. Dawid Godziek

Fedko fights through injury

Fellow Red Bull rider, Erik Fedko , was second seed coming into the event and had been laying down impressive runs in training all week. A hard fall during practice sent him to the medical room for x-rays, but he received the all-clear to compete.

Erik Fedko © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Confidence turned to frustration as he rolled the other ankle just before go-time. But the 25-year-old German says despite it all, he felt hyped for his first run.

“Once I dropped in the contest, everything was fine. You don't feel the pain, you don't feel that your ankle is maybe, I don't know, broken, or the ligaments are ripped,” said Fedko.

“It was go-time and I felt good. But in my first run, I slipped my pedals on the last jump, and then in the second run, I missed a trick on top. So I called it because nowadays, your run has to be 100 percent on point to end up in a good spot.

“I’ve only had good seasons so far. So I think at one point, you just have to have a down in a season and I’ve got to live with that.''

I’ve got to come back stronger. There's no way to look back for me, just look forward and it's gonna be good. Erik Fedko

Erik Fedko © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Erik Fedko © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Erik Fedko © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza results

Emil Johansson (SWE) Dawid Godziek (POL) Tom Isted (GBR)

The world tour continues. Next stop: Cairns, Australia.

With stop one of the 2023 Crankworx World Tour done and dusted, valuable points for the overall King and Queen of Crankworx have been earned. Who will make it to the top? Athletes have three more stops to battle it out. Keep up with the action at Cairns in May, Innsbruck in June and Whistler in July.

Current Queen of Crankworx standings

Caroline Buchanan (AUS) – 334 points Jenna Hastings (NZL) – 290 points Shania Rawson (NZL) – 240 points

Current King of Crankworx standings

Bas Van Steenbergen (CAN) – 247 points Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) – 221 points Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) – 190 points