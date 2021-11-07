Get a pen and write 7 November 2021 in the books. Emil Johansson has taken the biggest cumulative win in mountain bike history today.

Emil Johansson takes biggest cumulative win in mountain bike history © Graeme Murray

Gold in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, gold in the The Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, and to top it off, the Triple Crown of Slopestyle. What a day for the 22 year-old Swede.

“I’m speechless — this will have to settle for a bit. I can’t even put it into words. To be on top, getting the Triple Crown, it’s too big to grasp,” Johansson said.

Emil Johansson competing in the Maxxis Slopestyle © Graeme Murray

Riders were coming in hot and laying it all on the line. The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza was one heck of a performance.

After four hours of delays due to wind, Johansson had his game-face on, full-focus as he dropped in last among the field of 13 riders.

“I just tried my best to look at it like any other competition. But unavoidably there was a lot on the line for this day…It’s four years in the works, and a lot more effort before that. It’s been a long road for sure.”

It was all in the details as he laid down his first and winning run with precision. Serving us a triple whip, a 360 can to nac nac, a 360 oppo double whip among more, he proved today that he is the master of technical tricks and clocked a score of 95.75.

“I’m super satisfied with the run I did, but there’s stuff in there I would have liked to improve. But with the conditions I had to take a step back and put it on a level that’s in my capability.

“It’s awesome to be part of Slopestyle today. I want to keep doing what I enjoy, because if I enjoy it, it’s worth all the work. I’m loving biking now more than ever, so I just want to keep riding,” Johnasson said.

Timothe Bringer at Crankworx © Graeme Murray

Timothé Bringer delivered a blinder of a second run that took him into silver and bumped Nicholai Rogatkin into the bronze.

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza results:

Emil Johansson (SWE) 95.75

Timothé Bringer (FRA) 93.25

Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) 92.00

Erik Fedko FMBA Slopestyle World Championship podium © Graeme Murray

Fedko makes the 2021 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship podium

For Erik Fedko, today's slopestyle didn’t go quite as planned. A fall in practice this morning meant he headed into the Slopestyle final with a weak ankle.

A bit of strapping tape and a hearty dose of adrenaline enabled the German to serve up a solid second run, which earned him a place on the podium as third overall in the 2021 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.

“I’m super stoked actually because last year I got fifth overall and the year before I was third, so I was fighting to get back on the podium. Being back now just feels so good — I'm hyped,” Fedko said.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith impressed all week © Graeme Murray

Breakthrough award for Burbidge-Smith

She’s impressed us all week with her determination, strength and all-round stoke. And her efforts this season didn’t go unnoticed. Harriet Burbidge-Smith was awarded the Breakthrough award for her strong results across the Crankworx World Tour this year.

“It was very unexpected. I’m absolutely stoked and it’s a special award,” she said.

“I’m feeling super positive for next season. It will be my first full season and I'm doing all the stops. I’m hungry to build on this year and progress my skills, tricks and strength.”

Well that’s a wrap for Crankworx Rotorua 2021. Now let’s get in the van and head south for the ultimate mountain bike roadie with the Crankworx Summer Series — Yeow!