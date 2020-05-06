Discover new music with our handpicked emoji mixtapes
© Graeme Murray
We've tasked some of our friends to share with us their most recently used emojis and to make a playlist from it. Check out the results below!
CHURCH (from Church & AP)
With a mixture of local hip-hop, indie rock, and even some r&b thrown in there, Church's emoji mixtape is an ode to modern New Zealand music, with some shameless self-promotion thrown in there too. Check out Church's picks below:
1. Highlace - Need Mula
2. JessB - So Low
3. Mikey Dam - Barry Tones
4. SWIDT (feat. Reggie Hampton) - Drippin
5. Church & AP - War Outside
6. The Beths - Dying to Believe
7. Maxwell Young - Don't Waste Your Time