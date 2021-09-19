Engineering graduates equipping the next generation for a tech-led future

RELATED: Think you've got an idea that will change the outcome for the next generation. Summit your idea for Red Bull Basement today.

In 2020, they won Red Bull Basement in NZ with an outstanding idea and prototype. One year later, the eight new graduates have a refined product ready to change the outcomes for students across the country.

CreateBase started with a group of eight engineering and commerce students who shared a passion for the next generation. Together, they set about ensuring better learning outcomes in the subjects that will help guide our future.

It’s all about STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The NZ government predicts 80 percent of future jobs will require STEM skills. But for teachers, these subjects are the biggest pain point when it comes to engagement and good outcomes for their learners.

“From our workshops in schools, we know that trying to plan, create and deliver engaging lessons in STEM subjects is very challenging for already time-poor teachers,” says Brydon Burnett, product manager at CreateBase.

Knowing all too well the journey to discovering what the heck it is you want to do when you grow up, Brydon says the team set out to inspire the next generation of doctors, engineers and IT specialists through guided discovery learning.

“The platform that we’ve spent the last two years developing offers a fun and engaging learning experience for students and a simple and easy to deliver lesson structure for teachers.”

Utilising the digital world that students are already so immersed in to their advantage, the team has created learning projects with a purpose.

“The missing piece right now is the ‘why’. Students are learning a lot of theory without the ‘why’ or any practical application. We identified that the ‘why’ is a crucial part of motivating people to actively pursue things in life.”

“On the CreateBase platform, learning projects have been developed so that learners are encouraged to solve real-world problems and can see there’s an end goal,” Brydon says.

When the team entered Red Bull Basement a year ago, they knew what version of the world they were striving to create and had the beginning of a prototype but, didn’t know where to next.

“Through the Red Bull Basement incubation, we refined the initial plan, which was to deliver physical kits supplemented by an online platform, to a completely online offering.”

“The international and local mentors we were connected with helped us establish manufacturing issues with physical kits and, more importantly, accessibility issues.”

They discovered kits would be expensive for schools, conflicting with the team’s desire to see accessible and equal opportunities for all students.

“We know the kitsets would’ve had a lot of positive outcomes. We’ve worked to translate these to online and harness the advantages of a digital world where you can experiment with things that aren’t possible in real life - like simulations in low gravity environments,” says Brydon

“Red Bull Basement helped us journey through our first experience launching a product and mentors were able to help us identify roadblocks and issues with the product that has helped refine it to what It is today. It was an extremely useful experience for us,” he says.

Not only have they now got a product that is based on research and their extensive expertise, but it is already making an impact on young Kiwi learners.

“In one school we workshopped at, there was a student who was extremely disruptive and disengaged, on the verge of expulsion. However, he ended up being the most engaged and focused in the CreateBase platform. He was even one of the only children to complete the task in full, and was ecstatic to share that success with his peers,” Brydon explained.

“His teacher said it was remarkable and he was like a completely different student. For us, this is extremely empowering. If we can have positive outcomes for students like him across NZ, it validates the impact that we know CreateBase can have.”

They have ambitious goals from here. Brydon says they want to see CreateBase adopted as the dominant tool for delivering STEAM-based lessons (STEAM = STEM + arts) in ANZ.

“We have plans to expand globally and have a strong customer base in the US. We also have plans to adapt the solution into a B2C model, which would mean parents can adopt the platform and play a big role in supplementing their children’s learning from home.”

