A Foreign Native rides a new line through Iran’s rich skiing culture

Fabian Lentsch: As professional athletes, we’re always travelling; settling a few weeks here, a few weeks there. But despite all these travels, I’ve always had this feeling of living abroad somewhere, going one step further, and becoming more than just a foreigner.

Originally I thought about doing this experience in Russia, but since I’d already been to Iran, met some friends and explored it, the plan felt more realistic. Iranian people are amazing, the landscape is epic and it’s a mystical country with a lot of history – so I decided to fully immerse myself.