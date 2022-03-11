A Foreign Native rides a new line through Iran’s rich skiing culture
Why return to Iran?
As professional athletes, we’re always travelling; settling a few weeks here, a few weeks there. But despite all these travels, I’ve always had this feeling of living abroad somewhere, going one step further, and becoming more than just a foreigner.
Originally I thought about doing this experience in Russia, but since I’d already been to Iran, met some friends and explored it, the plan felt more realistic. Iranian people are amazing, the landscape is epic and it’s a mystical country with a lot of history – so I decided to fully immerse myself.
In the film, you state that “Tehran is the most underrated ski town in the world.” Can you elaborate?
Tehran is the skiing hub of Iran and there are four world-class ski resorts within an hour's drive from the city. There’s also Tochal: a massive gondola in the northern outskirts of Tehran that climbs 3,800m to an alpine ski field. In a mega-city, you would never expect this type of access.
How does the overall ski culture compare to other places you’ve visited?
Everyone in Iran definitely knows there’s good skiing in the country. Similar to Europe, skiing is reserved for the privileged. But still, on any given weekend the hills are crowded, the parking lots are full and it’s a big gathering.
Mountaineering and camping are also popular in the winter. It’s a way to get out of the big city – and into a place with fewer worries.
When did you first realise you wanted to escape the contest scene and focus on travel and adventure skiing?
I really loved competing and always loved filming, but eight years of competing was enough. I didn’t really enjoy my time on the Freeride World Tour and I never felt like I met the expectations I set for myself. Throughout those years, I’d been travelling more and more. So when I finally decided to commit 100 percent to travelling, building the truck and starting Snowmads, everyone already knew I had this intrinsic drive for exploring.
Do you think skiing is a good way to learn about different cultures and countries?
The thing I love most about my sport is that wherever there are snowy mountains, I can go and ski. I don’t have to stay in Austria. I’ve travelled to Alaska, Canada, South America, New Zealand and all of that, but I love the challenge of skiing near the Gulf – since it’s so out there and different.
Skiing in Iran poses so many question marks, but with my connections over there, I felt I could dig a bit deeper, immerse myself in the culture and find places that you wouldn't imagine existed in the Middle East.
What advice would you give to a fellow shredder who's planning a trip abroad?
I would encourage anyone to learn basic vocabulary. It’s a respectful way to show locals that you want to actually experience the country, opposed to just travelling through it. This respect will in turn be rewarded by mutual respect from the locals. It’s a win-win.
As well, it’s important to read into a country before visiting. Learn the local customs, cuisine, activities and get involved. Start speaking with locals and form connections. One experience leads to another and who knows where it may take you.
For me, it’s always the people that make a place. The landscape could be epic, the powder could be deep, but if the people aren’t open, it’s hard to connect to a place.
I knew I needed to commit to the language and I’m glad I did
Why was learning Farsi so important to you?
Every time I visited Iran before, I always felt like a foreigner. A lot of my friends spoke English, but as soon as they started speaking Farsi, I had no idea what was going on. It made me feel like a foreigner. So this time, I knew I needed to commit to the language and I’m glad I did.
What doors did it open?
Without Farsi, I never would have met my good friend and tanbur teacher, Hamza, who was the only guy I just spoke Farsi with. By the end of my 10 months in Iran, I travelled to Qeshm Island with Hamza and an all-Iranian crew. We visited his hometown of Kerend, dived in the Persian Gulf and really embraced life in Iran. I’d gone six or seven months in Iranian culture without European friends by this point.
Do you think you achieved your goal of becoming as local as possible in Iran?
I was really happy with the progress I made with the language and I feel I got as close as possible to reaching my goal.
It wasn’t easy, especially running a ski movie production while learning a language, and trying to immerse yourself in a new culture. But I loved the challenge.
What’s next?
I’ve been getting ready to begin living in my van for the next two years. I’d love to slowly make my way back east and spend the season in the Albanian Balkan mountains.