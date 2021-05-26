10 things you didn't know about League of Legends supremo Faker

“The Unkillable Demon King”. “The Greatest of All Time.” Lee Sang-hyeok has multiple nicknames, but “Faker” is the one that everyone will remember him by. Since becoming a professional League of Legends player for T1 as a prodigy in 2013, Faker has since become the most successful player in history.

He’s one of just two players to win the World Championship on three occasions, and his individual accolades far outweigh anyone else in any region. If you follow League of Legends esports, then you probably know about Faker, but here are 10 things you might not have known about the game’s best player.

Not just a player

Earlier in 2020, Faker signed a new three-year deal with T1. Of course, it’s always good news when your star player says he’ll be sticking around, but along with that announcement came a much bigger one. Faker also became part-owner of T1 Entertainment & Sports.

Plus, he announced he was looking ahead beyond his playing career, saying he would be working with the leadership team of the organisation once he finally hangs up his mouse and keyboard. Whatever T1 ends up looking like a few years down the line, they’ll have one of the most experienced and technically skilled players of all time behind them all the way.

Brand loyalty

Faker is almost synonymous with the T1 organisation, having been there for such a long time and bringing them so much success. No one has more loyalty to a team than Faker, as he has had the longest career with a single team out of anyone in history.

He’ll be playing for them until at least 2023, marking 10 years with the org, and don’t be surprised to see him going far beyond that as well.

Healthy eater

Some fans were confused after the 2015 World Championship finals. Faker had just won his second Worlds trophy, but for some reason one of the first things he did on stage was to wolf down a piece of broccoli . No, really.

He did it in response to a fan, who mentioned to him once that his hair looks like broccoli… apparently.

Multi-talented

Faker is the best midlaner around, but as Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther have proved this year with their tenure at G2 Esports, being a midlaner doesn’t mean you can’t excel at another position as well.

Faker would pick the jungle if he was forced into another role, and indeed, you will often see him on stream venturing into the trees in solo queue if he can’t get his preferred position.

Faker is just one name he goes by © Red Bull

Other nicknames

And what do junglers do best? They lurk in the bushes, picking the perfect time to strike when the opponents are unaware in their lanes.

One of Faker’s many alternate League of Legends accounts is called “Hide on bush,” and you’ll find variations of that name across multiple regions as well. There are probably a whole raft of players high up on the ladder who have played against Faker without even realising it.

Going skinless

Riot Games makes a lot of money from people buying skins for their favourite League of Legends champion. But the game’s best ever player hasn’t blown the bank on in-game cosmetics.

Faker almost never plays with a skin, preferring to let his flashy plays light up Summoner’s Rift, rather than the animations of the characters he’s playing.

Multimedia star

Esports stars in Korea are already pretty famous, but Faker crossed over to the mainstream in 2018 when he appeared on variety/game show Hello Counselor . He seemed to take the jokes about him being a professional gamer in his stride, and even got to appear alongside Seulgi and Joy from the K-pop group Red Velvet, one of his favourite bands.

Study buddy

51 million people live in South Korea, so what are the odds that Faker would have gone to the same high school as one of League of Legends’ other top players? He attended school with Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, and they even joined the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) at the same time, in 2013.

They’ve ended up facing each other on Summoner’s Rift dozens of times over the last seven years, but we’ve never found out who was the better student.

Faker and his teammates are ready for 2021 © Red Bull

Bloodthirsty...

Not many players have been around as long as Faker, so it’s understandable he holds a number of records when it comes to League of Legends. The midlane maestro is always involved in the action, and he became the first player in the LCK to reach 2,000 kills back in March this year.

The unfortunate player on the receiving end was Afreeca Freecs’ support Son ‘Jelly’ Hy-gyeong, who fell to one of Zoe’s tricky Paddle Stars.

...but not too bloodthirsty

However, for as bloodthirsty as Faker is, he’s only ever achieved one pentakill in a professional game. Perhaps it’s because by now the enemy team are scared to even go near him, but it’s still a surprising statistic.

It came all the way back in 2015 in the LCK Champions 2015 Spring, as Faker tore up NaJin e-mFire on LeBlanc, making short work of the enemy team and finishing the game with a kill/death/assist ratio of 10/2/6.