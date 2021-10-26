Life in the ejector seat at Red Bull Flugtag

The bar was raised for Red Bull Flugtag’s third visit to Portugal as 40 teams rolled out their weird and wonderful flying machines. The ingenious ejector seat add-on of Cerveira Barril Team impressed the judges sufficiently to take top prize while the 40,000 strong crowd in Baía de Cascais were treated to splashes and crashes aplenty. See for yourself in the video highlights below…
Red Bull Flugtag 2014 Portugal event clip
The weather forecast had predicted a storm over the venue, but rather than rain falling from above it was homemade flights of fancy that were dropping into the Atlantic Ocean. The predicted thunder and lightning did little to dampen the spirits of the big crowd that came to the outskirts of Lisbon to enjoy the show.
With a final squeeze of the glue gun and a last lick of paint applied to each of the 40 artisan aircraft, the pilots were given directions to head off towards the runway. One by one they plummeted into the ocean to a chorus of approving cheers from the spectators and generous marks from the judges.
Cerveira Barril Team were the lucky winners of a VIP trip to witness the Red Bull Air Race in action while second place A Bruxa Boa da Arruda will be off to see a Red Bull Cliff Diving event. Further special mentions go out to third-placed Bô Tem Noddy, and also Skate Fly, who claimed the prize for greatest distance flown.
Launch yourself deeper into the Red Bull Flugtag experience with our dedicated event page.
Want to experience the best of RedBull.com on the move? Get the app at RedBull.com/app.