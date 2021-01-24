From false start to victory

It was an intense 28-lap battle at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park that saw one of the best line-ups in the NZGP’s 66-year history fight to take the top spot.

But the drama kicked off before the race had even begun when van Gisbergen set off the fire extinguisher in his car meaning he didn’t make it onto the grid in time to start in his qualifying place.

“Some numpty went to start the car and pushed the fire extinguisher button, so she was a bit of a panic,” said van Gisbergen.

What followed was a passing frenzy, as van Gisbergen came through from the back of the field to take a comfortable lead with 10 laps to go.

From there, the Red Bull racing driver was unchallenged, leading home fellow Supercars driver Andre Heimgartner and Castrol Toyota Racing Series rookie Matthew Payne.

“That was my fault. I thought it was all over. Man, the car was awesome. Perfect Safety Car, and then, yeah, I don’t know how the front wing is still on the thing. I had to rough up a few guys,” said van Gisbergen.

After 10 laps he was inside the top 10, by the 15th lap mark he was in third, and on the 19th lap, he completed his drive through the field to take the lead.

Ken Smith congratulates Shane van Gisbergen on historic NZGP win © Toyota Racing New Zealand

Even after a frantic start, he continued to put in some of the weekend's fastest laps, and he crossed the line after 28 laps of the grueling 4km Hampton Downs international circuit to take victory by two seconds.

“That was unreal. It’s been an awesome weekend. I’m pretty speechless. I thought it was going to be hard from 10th, let alone the pit lane,” van Gisbergen said.

In the process, van Gisbergen became the first driver to win all three races in a Toyota Racing Series weekend.

He became the first driver to start a Grand Prix - and a TRS race - from the pit lane and win.

Shane van Gisbergen takes NZGP title © Toyota Racing New Zealand

It was a dominant performance capped by trademark celebratory doughnuts on the warm-down lap.