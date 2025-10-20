Functional fitness vs HYROX – which style builds the fittest athletes?

Functional fitness and HYROX : not only are they two of the fastest-growing sports, but they’re also reshaping how athletes train, compete, and define performance. Both challenge endurance, power, and mental grit – but they do so in strikingly different ways. HYROX has turned fitness into a race against the clock, blending running with functional movements in a format built for mass participation. Functional fitness, on the other hand, pushes the boundaries of versatility – testing strength, skill and stamina across constantly shifting challenges under one roof.

Competitors at the World Fitness Project Tour © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

As hybrid training styles gain momentum worldwide, athletes are rethinking what it truly means to be ‘fit for anything.’ To explore where these worlds overlap – and where they diverge – we caught up with Red Bull athlete Noah Ohlsen , a veteran of the functional fitness arena and a newcomer to HYROX, to get his take on how these disciplines stack up and what the future of training might look like.

The key differences between functional fitness vs HYROX

Ohlsen, who has been competing in the functional fitness space for the last 15 years, sees the differences clearly, especially when comparing HYROX to established multi-day functional competitions like the World Fitness Project . The primary difference lies in the structure and the energy systems they tax.

Noah Ohlsen trains at Red Bull World Fitness Project Mesa 2025 © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

He explains: “Having competed in HYROX and the World Fitness Project, I think the biggest differences are, number one, that HYROX is so heavily endurance-based,” he explains. “Eighty percent of the race is running, and so the athletes that are incredible runners are usually going to be at the top in a HYROX race. Whereas in functional fitness, while endurance is a component, there are eight or nine other events throughout the weekend.”

Functional fitness vs HYROX: Constantly varied workouts vs. fixed race format every time

This distinction highlights the immediate difference in format: one is a single, continuous effort, while the other is a gruelling test of recovery and repetition. “A HYROX race is one race and then you are done for the weekend, usually,” Ohlsen notes. “At the World Fitness Project, it is multiple events, multiple days throughout the weekend.”

You need to be able to rest and recover between events Noah Ohlsen

It makes for an interesting case, he says, “because there is an endurance component to that. You need to be able to rest and recover between events.” Whereas HYROX, he continues, is “all at one time. Both are incredible, both are very difficult and fatiguing in their own ways.”

The training for each discipline reflects this structural difference. As such, preparing for the variety of functional fitness events demands a holistic and well-rounded approach to conditioning. “Preparation for events like the World Fitness Project takes a variety of training into account,” Ohlsen says. “There are strength sessions, skill sessions, and endurance sessions. Balancing all of those can be difficult and fatiguing, but it also keeps it fun because there is so much variety in that training.”

Ida Mathilde knows running fitness is vital for Hyrox events © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX, by contrast, simplifies the training focus, making it easier to progress in certain areas but sacrificing variety. “HYROX is a little bit more specifically endurance-based. You are spending a lot more time running,” he admits. “I personally would need to almost dedicate my time entirely to increasing my running speed and endurance there. So, it would be a little simpler, which is probably easier to approach and easier to make progress, but potentially less exciting just because there is less variety.”

Functional fitness vs HYROX: Which builds the fittest athletes?

This then leads to the fundamental question of what constitutes the 'fittest' athlete. As Ohlsen suggests, the answer depends entirely on your personal definition. “I think between HYROX and functional fitness, it depends on what your definition of fitness is on which would make you a fitter athlete,” he says. “If you view fitness as endurance, being able to run fast for a long period of time, being leaner, I think people would probably lean towards HYROX. If you view fitness as being more well-rounded and also being strong and a little more functionally fit, then you would possibly lean towards World Fitness Project.”

Jake Dearden on the rowing machine © Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool

Ultimately, both disciplines offer significant fitness gains, but they create different athlete profiles. The HYROX athlete is an endurance specialist proficient in functional strength, while the functional fitness athlete must be the ultimate generalist. “The specialist nature in the World Fitness Project is not as important. You need to be a lot more well-rounded in terms of your skill, power and endurance. I think that is probably the biggest difference.”

While he is exploring the HYROX world, Ohlsen's competitive history and personal success mean his heart remains in the generalist domain. “To be honest, I love winning. That is something that I have been pursuing for a long time,” he admits. “I happen to be slightly more competitively successful in the functional fitness world and at the World Fitness Project. I am just now dipping my toes in HYROX, and so I think it would take a little bit of time for me to get to the level where I would be as competitively successful in that space. Right now, my preference leans towards functional fitness. It is what I know a bit more.”

Similarities between functional fitness vs HYROX

Noah Ohlsen competes at the World Fitness Project Tour © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool I think the fact that there are multiple events that people can participate in at multiple levels is awesome, because it is accessible to more people Noah Ohlsen

Despite the competitive rivalry, Ohlsen is excited by the sheer growth both disciplines are bringing to the wider fitness movement, particularly in events like the Red Bull Gym Clash, which fuse the fun of functional movement with community spirit. “I love the fact that since I have been in the fitness world, there’s more emphasis being placed on fitness for general health, and people are excited about it,” he says. “Culture has kind of embraced it. I think the fact that there are multiple events that people can participate in at multiple levels is awesome, because it is accessible to more people. More people are getting involved, more people are getting excited about fitness. Hopefully, that means more people are getting healthier and living longer as well.”

Whether you are aiming for the raw endurance of a HYROX race or the all-encompassing challenge of a functional fitness event, both movements are succeeding in their shared goal: getting people fitter and fostering strong communities around the world. What more could you ask than that?