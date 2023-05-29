On Friday, 26 May Aotearoa's first ever Red Bull Dance Your Style took place in Auckland where hip-hop freestyler Happy Feet (John Vaifale) was crowned the national champion and will be repping the nation at the World Final in Germany on 4 November.

The unique all-styles dance competition was hosted by Kiwi dance icon Lance Savali and summoned 16 of the country’s best dancers across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping and everything in between to battle their way against each other through four rounds and win the hearts of the crowd for the national championship title.

Takutai Square was heaving with energy and excitement as dancers gave hundreds of spectators an evening of entertainment and an unforgettable spectacle of New Zealand’s street battle dance scene.

After four rounds, Happy Feet was crowned the New Zealand champion after wowing the crowd with his next-level talent, energy and personality. Vaifale specialises in hip-hop and has created his own unique style that integrates his Polynesian and New Zealand culture.

‘’I can’t believe I’ve won. I came into this really nervous. The line-up is crazy, everyone is really well skilled. Right now what I’m feeling is relieved man! This whole week I was stressing because this is really important to me. I’m relieved and I’m grateful to everyone - to my opponents, to my team, to my family and to Red Bull. I can’t wait. I’m super excited!’’ John said.

‘’This battle we had today, the energy was completely different to anything I’ve experienced before. It was really cool to see people who have never seen dance battle before to have them be a part of the journey. That set this apart from other events. It’s so open to everyone, everyone can enjoy it and we can show why we love this’’ John added.

Happy Feet is ready to bring all he's got to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Frankfurt, Germany in November.

I’m expecting craziness and amazing skill. But watch out, I’m going to bring that New Zealand flavour and energy, and I’m not going to forget my Polynesian energy either.'' Happy Feet / John Vaifale

Judged by the audience, Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about giving freedom to dancers - there's no pressure of a panel of judges, no planned choreography or one dedicated style of dance, and no pre-chosen music. It's all about embracing the moment and moving to the beat – which is exactly what Happy Feet did.

Red Bull Dance Your Style host Lance Savali was buzzing after the competition saying ‘’that was wild! New Zealand’s talent in the dance scene is next-level. It was awesome to see so many different people come together with different styles, personalities and background and really bring it to the floor. Everyone is so talented. Happy Feet will smash it at the World Final and I can’t wait to see how he does.’’

The 16 dancers that took part in the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final gave New Zealanders something to be proud of. On 4 November, Happy Feet will be representing New Zealand at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Frankfurt, Germany and will compete against 45 dancers from around the world.

