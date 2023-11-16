Queenstown regular, this is Haz Burbidge-Smith's journey, from BMX to MTB

Being on a mountain bike makes Harriet Burbidge-Smith happy. The 27-year-old mountain bike freeride athlete has emerged in recent years to be one of the leading lights in the women's mountain bike scene.

But mountain biking wasn't her first love. Burbidge-Smith's first rides were on a BMX race bike, and the Australian experienced a pro career there at a high level, before she made the switch to competing in mountain biking events five years ago. Creative fulfilment, recognition and success have come quickly since she made the switch.

This is how, 'Haz', as she's affectionally known by family, friends and competitors, got to her happy place...

Burbridge-Smith bases herself in Queenstown, New Zealand, these days © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

01 BMX beginnings

Burbidge-Smith was born and grew up in the suburbs of the Australian capital, Canberra. Both her parents mountain-biked, mainly racing cross-country and for leisure before and after she was born. Her dad, who was originally from Wales in the UK, regularly raced at national events. Neither of her two siblings seemed interested in bikes, but Harriet was keen.

"I think I was riding a bike by myself, by like, three," recalls Burbidge-Smith. "And my parents were like, 'Oh, it seems like she's really into this biking thing, let's look up what she can do that's bike-related in town.'

There was and it was a BMX track. "They took me there and they said they couldn't get me off it."

BMX was great, but Burbidge-Smith has found freedom in mountain biking © Rachel Hadfield/Red Bull Content Pool

The step to racing BMX came naturally, and Burbidge-Smith was soon winning age-level Australian national championship titles from an early age, right into her teenage years. She has eight in total, alongside two age-level World Championship titles.

"I did that until I was 22. And I was doing World Cup BMX racing. I wasn't doing amazing, I think my best was Top-16 at a World Cup, things like that."

02 Finding her tribe

Around 2018, she competed in four-cross mountain bike events and enjoyed racing on the dirt on bigger bikes. A trip to Whistler, the mecca of mountain biking in Canada, to experience the Crankworx Festival in 2018 well and truly lit a mountain bike fire inside her. She loved the mix of racing and creativity that Crankworx offered as well as the sense of community among those competing.

"For a long time I thought BMX racing was definitely the path, and then mountain biking kind of came in and I realised that was what I was missing. I had more connection with people in mountain biking. And it felt more like my family and things like that. Whereas I never really had any good mates in BMX racing, and it felt kind of weird on camps and things like that, and I didn't really have a good time, to be honest.

03 Mixing and matching in mountain bike

Crankworx, as mentioned, plays a big part in Burbidge-Smith's story. The mix of racing and being able to be creative alongside is the perfect fit for her. She's excelled in their events, winning pure racing events like Dual Slalom and Pump Track, as well as the more creative Speed and Style competition, where pulling a trick is involved. Across all the Crankworx events she's competed at in Australia, New Zealand, Austria and Canada, she has 11 titles.

That's not to say it's all about being competitive. Being able to participate at events where there's a strong mountain bike freeride ethos have been important. At these events, it's simply a case of riding, jamming, being creative and having fun on big jumps and big bikes. Freeride will be "a massive focus" for her in the next five years.

"I always have competitiveness in racing, it comes from my BMX racing background, which is why I enjoy Crankworx, as it gives me that little taste of head-to-head. But I felt last year that I was getting more fulfilment from big tricks and things like that, that I really wanted to take off. I felt like I got that fulfilment, so I think that's why I'm moving over to more of that side of things, but I'm always going to do Crankworx for fun because I like racing still, so…"

Riding the big jumps of freeride event Swatch Nines © Swatch Nines/Red Bull Content Pool Once a racer, always a racer © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Overcoming fears

Haz admits that riding freeride and trick progression has been a massive step out her comfort zone, but she enjoys it and the rewards are there. After switching from BMX, she used visualisation to overcome a fear of flipping.

"Going into last year [2022], I had a goal of flipping in my race for Speed and Style. It was just such a crazy mental block that I had about going upside down.

"I did this 10-minute visualisation of every single feeling and process of the ramp, repeatedly, and then following it and going upside down, and then just how I'd feel after I did it and all the stuff, all the emotions, and I'd do that every day. I worked on that and then did it, did it to dirt, and it was insane, and then took it to competition."

Being upside down has now become second nature © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Advancing the women's scene

Burbidge-Smith is a die-hard ambassador for women and girls in biking. As her Freeriding in New Zealand edit for Red Bull TV shows, she never misses an opportunity to uplift her fellow pro female freeriders. In this case Vinny Armstrong, Robin Goomes and Casey Brown.

It was an all-girl ride group for the Freeriding in New Zealand project © Rachel Hadfield/Red Bull Content Pool

Apart from Crankwork festivals, there's get-togethers at freeride events and women-only progression camps like Red Bull Formation, which she attended in 2022.

Formation helped give women's freeride a profile and for Haz it was important in giving women in freeride a platform, the exposure that's subsequently seen women invited to a lot more events, where they can participate on the same jumps and lines that the men do.

"I think a lot of people ask me: 'Why aren't they at the same level?' Because we haven't been invited to events! Or they tell me: 'Oh, there’s been a massive surge in the last few years.' I'm like: “Because we've been invited to events! Of course, we're going to be progressing.”

Red Bull Formation was undoubtedly a special experience for Haz © Re Wikstrom/Red Bull Content Pool

Burbidge-Smith realises there's also a need to support the next generation of female riders, finding that new talent and encouraging it. It's something she's personally taken on, running a camp in Australia called Momentum with her bike sponsor Trek for the last few years.

"I have a camp with Trek that we do in Australia, which invites 10 or 12 young, up-and-coming girls, and the last year we did it a lot of them hadn't even hit airbags or rails before, because they didn't have access to it. I think their confidence went up massively after that."

06 Away from the bike

Burbidge-Smith has been getting into photography in a big way recently. For the Freeriding in New Zealand project she wanted to see how photography shed a different light on the experience and so gave the other female riders involved their own disposable cameras to shoot as they pleased.

"I've been getting into buying random film cameras lately. Like just finding one at secondhand stores or on Facebook Marketplace and then see if it'll work. And I like that idea of not seeing it until [they develop]. It makes it special."

In terms of relaxing, she enjoys cooking, and is a confirmed foodie. She mentions that she and two-time Red Bull Rampage winner Brett Rheeder came up with an idea for a cooking-based video series.

"We were like, maybe we should do a cooking show at his place where I invite a rider from a random country and cook them their favourite meal and we talk about riding and stuff like that."

07 What does the future hold?

Making content is a key part of any pro mountain bikers make-up these days, and Haz has long recognised this. She was putting out video content when she was in BMX and it's even more important now she's in the mountain biking world. A dream filming project would involve dirt jumps in urban Japan.

"There's been a lot of urban ramps and stuff like that, they’ve never really brought dirt into it and made it this insane [track] using the city, so I think that’d be really cool. You could even do that in Japan, it’d be pretty gnarly.

In mountain biking, Haz has found her tribe © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool The sport, being in nature, building and riding has aided her mental health © Rachel Hadfield/Red Bull Content Pool

She also harbours dreams of hosting her own freeride event.

I'd also like to host my own event, like a massive freeride fest event where I build the entire line and then I invite everyone from around the world to ride it."