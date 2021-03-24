Homegrown 2021: Kiwi Music's Biggest Party
© Kenzie Pigman
The return of the summer staple in the summer festival scene, Homegrown returns after a one-year hiatus and did not disappoint.
Published on
More than 27,500 fans flooded Wellingtons' waterfront over the weekend to enjoy more than 50 of the best New Zealand acts.
After a stacked summer festival season, New Zealand remains one of the only country's in the world able to host multi-stage festivals.
In the afternoon, crowds enjoyed the vibes from Persian-Kiwi rapper Chaii.
Other artists that brought the city to life included, Troy Kingi, Homebrew, and Katchafire.
One of NZ's leading singer song writers, Ladi6, was also there to groove with fans.
01/05
The highly anticipated dance duo, Sachi, electrified the Homegrown crowd.