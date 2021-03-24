Homegrown 2021
Music

Homegrown 2021: Kiwi Music's Biggest Party

© Kenzie Pigman
The return of the summer staple in the summer festival scene, Homegrown returns after a one-year hiatus and did not disappoint.
Written by Amy TaylorPublished on
More than 27,500 fans flooded Wellingtons' waterfront over the weekend to enjoy more than 50 of the best New Zealand acts.
After a stacked summer festival season, New Zealand remains one of the only country's in the world able to host multi-stage festivals.
KenziePigmanHomgrown_Film-21.jpg
KenziePigmanHomgrown_Film-66.jpg
KenziePigmanHomgrown_Film-73.jpg
KenziePigmanHomgrown_Fuji.jpg
+6
In the afternoon, crowds enjoyed the vibes from Persian-Kiwi rapper Chaii.
Chaii at Homegrown 2021
Chaii at Homegrown 2021
Chaii at Homegrown 2021
Chaii at Homegrown 2021
+5
Other artists that brought the city to life included, Troy Kingi, Homebrew, and Katchafire.
Homebew - Homegrown 2021
Homebew - Homegrown 2021
Homebew - Homegrown 2021
Katchafire - Homegrown 2021
+5
One of NZ's leading singer song writers, Ladi6, was also there to groove with fans.
Ladi6
Ladi6
Ladi6
Ladi6
Ladi6
Ladi6
© Kenzie Pigman
01/05
The highly anticipated dance duo, Sachi, electrified the Homegrown crowd.
KenziePigmanHomgrown_Fuji-7.jpg
KenziePigmanHomgrown_Film-32.jpg
KenziePigmanHomgrown_Fuji-3.jpg
Missing img placeholder
+31