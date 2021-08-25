How we fuel: Alex Maloney & Molly Meech

What does a sailor eat?

Alex: Everything.

Molly: Everything in moderation

Alex: We treat our bodies with respect – well we should. It’s a balance, you definitely need to make sure you’re well fuelled and hydrated being on the sea all day you need to drink a lot of water to make sure you are not coming in dehydrated. Water and Red Bull, then some peanut butter sandwiches and banana. No butter on the peanut butter sandwich, but sometimes jam.

Alex says they tend to eat everything in moderation © Joel McDowell

When you're out on the water what do you take out with you?

Alex: We sometimes take out energy gels depending on the weather conditions. Then I will have one square meal, or muesli bars, if I don’t want to take a sandwich. A short day would be 2-3 hours and then a long day would be 4-5. We have a coach, so we talk through post races which gives us an opportunity to refuel and get ready for the next one.

For the Olympics, does this change?

Alex: We are lucky to have a team chef, they cook pretty healthy stuff. Harry – I think Harry is back this year – he was the chef in Rio too and he's pretty healthy, he's really cool. Last time, when I was bored, he taught me how to cut garlic up so sometimes I would just help him cut garlic. This Olympics will be quite different, not mingling with too many people.

What are your guilty pleasures if any?

Molly: Whittaker's chocolate. It’s always nice to take it overseas.

Alex: Yes, chocolate! Always good to bring a bit of Kiwi. Dark chocolate with sea salt! When we sail on fresh water at Lake Garda in Italy we try to eat salty foods because we joke that we're not getting our requirements.