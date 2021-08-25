How we train: Alex Maloney & Molly Meech

How do Olympic sailors train © Joel McDowell

The 49erFX class is a fast and fun boat to sail. That was the main motivation behind Alex Maloney and Molly Meech teaming up to race the boat back in 2012.

Since then, they have consistently been one of the top racing combinations, including winning the world champs in 2013 and a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The pair love training – and why wouldn’t they, being on the water doing something they love? – but “like any job or hobby”, motivation comes in waves.

“Sometimes training does feel like a bit of a drag,” says Maloney, “but when something like the Olympics is close, every session is really important.”

What level of fitness is required to sail a 49erFX?

Alex: Molly and my roles on the boat are really varied. Molly does most of the physical work, so she has to be really fit. And I have a base level of fitness that is required but, it’s not as extreme as Molly.

We’re also trapezing so we both have to have a good core, to prevent back injuries. Because if you’re trapezing properly you’re extended the whole day.

And for both of us, but more so Molly, cardio, because our event goes over six days so to make sure you’re still making good decisions on day five and six you need to be able to recover from being on the water.

Molly: I have to be a little stronger because I do a lot of pulling on the boat and have to be able to do it under all sorts of wind conditions. But ultimately, for both of us, it’s about being strong enough to do your job well, prevent injuries, and staying strong right throughout the week of the regatta.

Alex and Molly include interval training when off the water © Joel McDowell

What do you do off the water?

Molly: We’re in the gym two to three times a week, then cardio – running, biking, swimming, and then intervals and base level training. That can vary depending on where you are in the season.

Do you like training – or is it a means to an end?

Molly: Some days.

Because competing is what it’s all about for you both right?

Molly: Racing is it.

Alex: If you’re honest, it goes in waves. Sometimes training does feel like a bit of a drag but when something like the Olympics is close every session is really important. You should probably look at the whole cycle that way, but when you are three years out from the Games, it’s harder to have that same level of motivation. But you still have focus. So just like any job or hobby, it comes in waves.

Are there days when you do really need to get yourself out of bed?

Alex: If it’s raining Molly doesn't really like it.

Molly: I’m not so good in the rain.

Alex: It's fine once we're out there, but when you're dry and you have to go stand in the rain and pull your sails up. You get pretty wet before you get wet.

What about going the other way, is there ever a time where you have to pull yourself back?

Molly: I think structuring your training schedule so you are fresh when it comes to key moments, and committing to a big week of training, to make sure you're in the right place both physically and mentally for it, that’s hugely important.

Alex: Our last trip to Lanzarote [in the Canary Islands] was the first time we had raced international crews in more than 12 months [due to Covid-19 travel restrictions]. We were so excited to be racing again. Before the events there are a lot of practice races, it's optional, but we just loved racing again and we did so much of it that by the time the event came around we were like, ‘Wow, we’ve done a lot of racing’.

What about mental wellbeing and getting in the right head space? How do you do that?

Alex: Both of us do a lot on the mental side. We have a sports phycologist who helps us a lot with our communication which is a hugely important factor in sailing.

Molly: As a team we've developed pretty good processes and a routine that gets us into the right space for the race each day and I think that definitely helps a lot. We both have personal routines that we do in the morning, or things you include in your morning to get you into the right space.

Alex: Preparation on race day is what works for you. Like Molly said, it’s kind of personal. Anything from doing some stretching or yoga and having a good breakfast.

Mindfulness is key too. I use the Headspace app which works really well. Red Bull gave us a free subscription during lockdown which I was stoked about.

We also both talk to family and friends – that’s really important to have that support around you. When you're in a race week, it’s almost more important to know how to switch off and stop thinking about it. But that's harder sometimes than switching on.