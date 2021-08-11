Defining a pro: Alice Robinson

SS_Red Bull Pro_Alice Challenge _025.jpg © Scott Sinton

By her own admission, Alice Robinson has no right to be good at skiing. Her dad is from Brisbane (average temperature 20 degrees Celsius) and her mum grew up on a farm.

“They pretty much didn't see snow until they were 20 so me being a ski racer is the most random thing to ever happen,” she laughs.

Happen it did. A year after she debuted at the Olympics in South Korea in 2018, the Queenstown local won the World Junior giant slalom title and was already establishing herself as a rising star in the senior ranks.

Since 2019 she has topped the medal podium three times at World Cup events including winning in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in March.

“I'm the only competitor from the southern hemisphere in the top 30 but the Europeans just don't understand. They think my parents must be huge skiers but they’re not.

Alice Robinson celebrates the first World Cup win of her career © Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool

“It doesn't happen very often that kids with no background in skiing end up in the sport. To be honest, I don’t really know how I ended up being a top skier – I think it's a mix of hard work, being very athletic as a kid, and I’m also super competitive.”

She now has the credentials of a “pro”, but when does she believe she reached that level?

“Some people would say when I went to the Olympics, but I wasn’t a pro then. I would say when I got my first podium at a World Cup event [second place in Andorra in 2019]. When you're fully near the top, that's when you're a pro.”

Robinson says a key part of being an elite athlete is being able to deal with the highs and lows that high stakes competition throws at you.

“Skiing isn’t like a game of rugby where you've got 80 minutes and if you drop the ball you can recover from a deficit. The margin for error in skiing is pretty much nothing.

Robinson says the Olympics helped launch her successful career © Scott Sinton

“Mentally it’s quite nerve-racking being at the start and knowing you've got to get down the hill as quickly as you can. If you’re not having a good run, you don't have much time to think about how to get it back on track, and in no time you get down the bottom, it’s happened so quickly, and there's nothing you can really do.”

She believes the easiest way to recover from a bad run is not beating yourself up, completely re-setting, and focusing on the basics.

“Confidence is key too. Confidence is so crucial in any sport, but in skiing, it's really important. Confidence comes from many places but for me it comes from having supportive people around me.”