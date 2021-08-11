How i train: Alice Robinson

SS_Red Bull Pro_Alice Challenge _025.jpg © Scott Sinton

For Alice Robinson, a good day training on the slopes is when it’s sunny and she’s pushing herself to the limit.

The 19-year-old lives to race, but the fun factor of training and the less serious consequences of getting something wrong during practice means she can really test herself.

“In a race, you've got a minute and a half to be perfect. You can make small errors, but if you go off course, it's over, there are no re-starts,” says Robinson who spends around eight months of the year training and racing in Europe from her base in Italy.

“Racing is stressful. But in training you can push yourself because if it doesn't quite work, you miss a gate, or you crash, that’s ok. You have to push your limits and try new things because that’s how you get better.”

With her love for skiing, hard work, and commitment to training, Robinson has moved quickly up the ranks of the giant slalom since 2018 when, as a 16- year-old, she became the youngest ever Kiwi Winter Olympian.

At the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in South Korea she finished 35th. But in the last two years she has topped the medal podium three times at World Cup events including winning in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in March.

“I think you do have to have a certain type of personality to ski [at this level]. It's demanding, you're training year-round, and you don't get much of a break from it. You've got to be prepared to train all day every day,” she smiles.

How do you divide your training between skiing and the gym?

During the season it's mainly all snow training. We usually do three days training, one day off. Sometimes it can be five days on, one day off, so it’s pretty busy during the season.

We ski from about 8am to 11am-12am, three or four hours every day and then we do a gym or recovery session in the afternoon. So, during the season it’s mainly about skiing, recovery and racing.

In the off season we have a three, or four, month block where it’s mostly gym training. So, 10 sessions a week for two hours each session.

Tell us about your gym work and the part it plays in your skiing?

Some people may think skiers don’t have to be that strong, but it’s a very physically demanding sport, especially on your legs. You need good all-round fitness. In the gym we focus a lot on cardio, because when you get to the bottom of the race run you feel like you've just done a sprint. Your legs are burning.

It’s also really important to have leg strength and the right level of fitness to help prevent injuries.

SS_Red Bull Pro_Alice Challenge _001.jpg © Scott Sinton

Tell us about ski training and how you hone those technical skills.

For training we ski on slopes where it’s a bit icier and harder so you can really push on the snow more to help refine technique. We’re looking to make small adjustments. So, technically that's having a really solid position, balance on your skis, and making sure your body is in the right position.

Tactically it’s about getting the right line around the gates – so it's trying to find a mixture of all that, timing each run, and then comparing your runs to identify what little changes could make a difference in terms of time.

That can only be done by doing run after run. Is it frustrating when you know what you need to do but you're not quite getting it right?

For sure. You have those days where you know what you should be doing, but for whatever reason, your body just doesn't want to do it. That's frustrating.

There's a lot of little things that make a big difference in skiing, and it’s hard when one thing you're not doing right slows you down.

But the days when you have a little breakthrough and it all comes together is probably one of the best feelings.

When you're pushing it to the limit, do the basics of skiing you go through in training still apply?

We focus a lot on the basics, and we try and do those basics over and over again so you get to the point when you're going as hard as you can, you don’t have to think about it, and it becomes instinctive.

SS_Red Bull Pro_Alice Challenge _040.jpg © Scott Sinton