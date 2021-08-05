Defining a pro: Braden Currie

What does being a pro mean to Braden Currie?

In 2012, Braden Currie and his wife sold a mountain bike business and made the decision for him to chase his dream, do his sport full time, and make a living out of it.

“Support a family, have a mortgage, and all those good things,” he says.

Their thinking was very much in line with Currie’s definition of what it means to be a pro (“Someone who is prepared to dedicate themselves entirely to their chosen sport or discipline”).

“It's about solely dedicating yourself financially and physically to your sport,” adds Currie.

By his own admission, but without any sense of ego, he has a phenomenal natural ability to do endurance sport and an extreme physical and natural mental capacity to race.

“I enjoy the stimulus of racing. It’s a combination of that gifted natural ability, hard work and dedication, and commitment. The sport, at the top level, takes all of that.

“So it felt like it would be a shame not to give it a really good go. We made the decision to commit to this and see what we can do.”

It has worked out well with Currie currently ranked number six in the Ironman world rankings and his focus continuing to be on the World Championships at Kona in Hawaii.

Braden Currie is in his element in nature © Scott Sinton

“I’ve always loved missions. I love doing big missions in the outdoors, I love climbing mountains, I love kayaking rivers and I enjoy racing people.

“Being in New Zealand and being able to cross those over in multi-sport, when you put those platforms together and be aggressive in a situation where you can beat people and go as fast as you possibly can, it got me addicted to endurance sport.

“For me, [competing in] Ironman was the evolution of wanting to chase a higher level of professionalism.”

Beyond the training, his natural ability, and that engrained determination, it is his family that provides the solid base for everything he does.

“I love my kids, I love my wife, I love my family, I make sure my parents, my home, my close friends are all very close. No matter what happens, that’s my base and they will always be proud. Racing to me is secondary to those guys.

“When I have tough times, when my performances aren't so good, the fact that I've got some great kids, a great wife, means life is pretty good outside of sport.

“I’m also pretty positive in mindset and I don’t personally take things on too much. If I don't have the race that I want, it’s the belief that I can do it better, it was a day where things didn't quite line up, I was too tired. But it’s not something that is going to stop my career or stop me from chasing my dream.”