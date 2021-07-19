A DAY IN THE LIFE OF BRADEN CURRIE: THE BUILD UP TO RACE TIME

SS_Red Bull Pro_Braden Challenge_004.jpg © Scott Sinton

We tend to wake up around two hours before race start. My wife pulls her weight there and is amazing and makes breakfast. I actually get breakfast in bed on race morning which is a bit of a treat really.

I try and make sure the process allows a little bit of time to relax, calm the nerves, and not get up and race into it.

A few years ago I used to go through a visualisation process, I played heavy music, I fired myself up and got really amped and I found I would go onto the race course firing but all that energy would pretty much explode and 20 minutes into the race I felt flat, like I’d had a big night or something.

So now I try and keep my head pretty clear and pretty calm and work my way into it as the race goes.

It's about eating my breakfast, taking my time, having a coffee and then once I'm out it’s go time and I’m ready for the race start.

SS_Red Bull Pro_Braden Essentials_013.jpg © Scott Sinton

At the event I rack the bike, I’m off to my little corner, I warm up and stretch. I like to have a bit of my own time, maybe just one person with me at that time, not a big crew and countdown those last 15-20 mins before we go out to the start line. I try and stay calm and enjoy as much of the process as I can. It helps with nerves.