A DAY IN THE LIFE OF BRADEN CURRIE: THE BUILD UP TO RACE TIME
Hear all about how Braden Currie prepares on the morning of race day...
We tend to wake up around two hours before race start. My wife pulls her weight there and is amazing and makes breakfast. I actually get breakfast in bed on race morning which is a bit of a treat really.
I try and make sure the process allows a little bit of time to relax, calm the nerves, and not get up and race into it.
A few years ago I used to go through a visualisation process, I played heavy music, I fired myself up and got really amped and I found I would go onto the race course firing but all that energy would pretty much explode and 20 minutes into the race I felt flat, like I’d had a big night or something.
So now I try and keep my head pretty clear and pretty calm and work my way into it as the race goes.
It's about eating my breakfast, taking my time, having a coffee and then once I'm out it’s go time and I’m ready for the race start.
At the event I rack the bike, I’m off to my little corner, I warm up and stretch. I like to have a bit of my own time, maybe just one person with me at that time, not a big crew and countdown those last 15-20 mins before we go out to the start line. I try and stay calm and enjoy as much of the process as I can. It helps with nerves.