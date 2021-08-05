How i train: Braden Currie

Braden often races for over eight hours in Ironman competitions © Scott Sinton

If there is one sport that goes beyond training it’s the Ironman. When you’re racing as hard as you can for over eight hours it more often than not comes down to pure belief.

That determination and, what Wanaka-based Ironman Braden Currie calls a “natural ability to do endurance sport”, is something that has helped him to two New Zealand Ironman titles, including winning in 2017 on his debut in the discipline.

His highest placing at Kona, the home of the Ironman World Championships, is fifth, but he is firmly focused on “pursuing the perfect day” at the iconic endurance event.

How do you train for an Ironman – it’s not only the distances you cover, but it’s across three disciplines?

With Ironman the race in itself is massive. You race as hard as you can for eight hours, ride 180km then drop a marathon on the end. It sounds intimidating.

Even though I don't go out there and train for that kind of distance, it's a combination of belief, the build-up and layer of the training, and that continuous repetition so when it comes to race day you'll be able to perform and go the distance.

It's a belief. Anyone attempting to do something that is very challenging for themselves, it's just believing that you can do it.

Now though, the mindset for me has changed from being, ‘I know I can turn up tomorrow and do an Ironman’, because I could turn up tomorrow and do one in 13 hours and I would be fine, my body is capable. But now I think, ‘How fast can I do it? How far can I push the envelope?’ That is the new challenge.

Braden's training programme has evolved over the years © Scott Sinton

How has that way of thinking changed the way you train?

Everything evolves. So, it has absolutely changed the way I train. No matter who you are or where you come from you don't start at the top, you work your way up to it.

To start with for me it was training with groups and doing things that stirred me on and having a lot of fun. These days it is a lot more calculated, targeted, and disciplined.

Where does your determination and commitment come from?

I've always enjoyed working hard. No matter what I’m doing. I think if I was a billionaire I’d still be working hard. I enjoy the process, the challenge, the mental and physical stimulus for whatever the challenge is at that point in time.

Being a Kiwi as well is part of it. I grew up on a farm and it was normal for my dad to do 70 or 80 hour weeks. He would be up at 5am and wouldn't be back in until 9 o'clock at night. He worked hard all the time.

I saw it from a young age, people around me were very dedicated and worked really hard. To this day, I carry some of that over. I enjoy working hard and getting up early and getting things done. That drive within sport is what makes me do it now.

How many Ironmans do you do in year?

I do three to four a year, and around the same number in half Ironman distance. I also do one or two multi-day bike races a year too.

Braden Currie says training for Ironman is like nothing else © Scott Sinton

Tell us some specifics about how you train?

Everything is periodised. That’s the funny part, there are blocks where I'll do big volumes that are just ridiculous. I might be riding six hours a day. I might be doing 7km swims.

But at the moment I’m in a speed and power phase so today I did about 14km on the track and that had a lot of fast, high-intensity work. I’m heading to the gym after this to focus on strength training, lifting heavier weights. And I’ll be in the pool this afternoon for around four or five kilometres and then I pick up the kids and go home.

How does speed and power training help in Ironman?

If you push the heart, your leg speed, and the muscles they will be more conditioned to run further with a little bit less effort.

It's the theory of making the bodies capacity at the top end a lot higher to be able to maintain consistency for a longer period of time.

The racing in Ironman has gotten so fast these days, we’re not going out there and just making it over an Ironman, we’re not just using endurance. If you're not on the ball and able to run under three-minute kilometres then you're not standing on the top of a podium in the Ironman these days.