How I Fuel: Brook McDonald

Nutrition has always been key for Brook © Scott Sinton

You train six days a week – that’s a busy schedule. So how important is nutrition to make sure you get what you need?

I think nutrition is super important in any sport. For me, I’ve never really stuck to a strict plan or diet. I’ve just found that if I eat good food, and fuel right, and put the right proteins and carbs into my body then my body feels good.

But, I’ve only really just started fine tuning my body. At the start of this year I started working with a nutritionist which helped me really understand how the body works and how it needs to be fuelled.

I was fuelling my body, but not fuelling it in the right way and at the right time.

To understand all that stuff is very difficult because there’s so much complexity around what you’ve got to fuel your body with depending on the different loads you do on training days. It can be confusing.

The week after I started with my nutritionist, changing my diet and changing the way I eat, I felt a huge difference. I didn’t feel so lethargic in the afternoon, I felt like I had energy and was able to do things properly.

For our sport, we go downhill, so you don’t have to be super light and you don’t have to weigh 60 or 55 kilos like a jockey. But now I find eating good food, and the right food at the right time, is key.

On race day Brook keeps his food intake light © Scott Sinton

In terms of competition day, what do you use to fuel for the race?

Depending on how I’m feeling, I have my usual breakfast which is oats, greek yoghurt, fruit, then bread with peanut butter.

Depending on when my race run is in the afternoon, I have a snack mid-morning, and then with lunch I always try to eat at least an hour before the run. It’s not a huge amount of food because I definitely get pretty nervous, and food doesn’t really sit well when you’re nervous.

What about hydration wise?

Hydration for sure because we get some pretty hot days. I don’t drink coffee, I don’t need that sort of caffeine hit, but I definitely have a Red Bull 10 or 15 minutes before my race run which I feel like gives me that little bit of a boost and focus for what I need to be able to perform at my peak.

What is your favourite dish or cuisine?

Japanese. That place is great. The food is that amazing that I feel like you can eat so much food there and not even feel full. Good proteins!

But in Europe, I rate Italian – you can’t beat a good pizza or pasta. Austria [where he is based] has amazing food as well.