How I Train: Brook McDonald

Yes, Brook McDonald is a little mad. He has to go as fast as he can down a steep and treacherous track that’s barely fit for a goat, let alone a bike.

Yet on Zoom from his base in Austria the 29-year-old is relaxed and insightful with only hints of the steeliness, determination and self-confessed “madness” that you need to be a downhill mountain biker.

It’s his fierce determination that helped him overcome a major accident in 2019 which nearly ended his career.

An impressive ninth for Brook Macdonald © Bartek Wolinksi/Red Bull Content Pool

In a crash on a training run at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships in Canada McDonald broke two vertebrae. He was paralysed and had to learn how to walk again – yet within a year he returned to racing at Crankworx in Innsbruck in September last year.

And he hasn’t stopped racing, and training hard, since.

Give us a break down of how you train on and off the bike?

I train six days a week with one rest day. And in those six days I’ll do three days in the gym and then six days on the bike.

I’m at the gym, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and those days I’m on the bike as well.

For my sport, people that don’t really know it, think that I just ride a bike down a hill. So, you don’t really need to be fit for that sport, but I can tell you, you need to be fit and strong for sure.

Brook's training is about being ready for short bursts of high intensity © Scott Sinton

My sport is quite short, the intensity is super high so we physically need to be in shape and be really well prepared for that short burst, high intensity, explosive stuff.

A lot of the training I do on the bike is based around a road bike because a road bike is way more consistent than being on a mountain bike. The explosive stuff is a lot easier to do on the flat too, rather than doing it on a hill.

Do you have the drops of a road bike – or mountain bike bars?

No, it’s a full road set up and over the years of training on a road bike I’ve really got into it. So I do a bit of racing as well and it’s something different to my sport because that’s individual, I race against the clock, but with road racing there are tactics, and racing against other people. It spices up racing.

So you don’t mind riding up hill as well?

Definitely not. More so on a road bike, on a mountain bike it’s a bit harder. I know riding uphill definitely makes you stronger.

Brook Macdonald at the UCI DH World Championships in Austria © Bartek Woliński

When you get on your mountain bike, what specifically do you work on there?

I just like to spend a day and put seven or eight laps in and really make those seven or eight laps count. Making sure my braking points are right, my corner speed is right, and then also just trying to set the bike up as well.

Setting the bike up is a lot harder when you’re on your own, but when you have your mechanic there you can tell them how your bike feels, and they get an idea of what’s happening, and they can change the set up.

I just try and ride the downhill bike as much as I can, focus on those key points I mentioned early, as well as getting a good feel on the bike and improving each run.

Put it this way, I don’t over-indulge in trying to do all this crazy stuff. The simpler it is, the easier I find it. You know, at the end of the day, I just like to ride my bike downhill fast.

Much of what you do goes beyond training? What else goes into making you good at downhill?

I guess being mad. You gotta be pretty mad to do this sport. It’s a high-risk sport and I think you have to mentally prepared, mentally strong, and mentally tough.

What this sport can put you through is pretty crazy because we only get one final run. And the run is so short that you almost have to have your run perfected before your run; how you want it to go; and that can end within seconds because you’ve over pushed it, the track’s changed, the weather has changed, or any number of things.

That is one of the biggest challenges, how you mentally approach and adapt to those changes.

There are other sports out there like that – downhill skiing is the same. When you’ve only got one run, you’ve got to make it count.