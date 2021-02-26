How does a Formula 2 driver incorporate simulator racing into his training?

Motorsports fans, driving enthusiasts, and video-game players have heard a lot about the realism of racing games and simulators. But just how valuable are they as training tools to top-level professional race car drivers, teams, and engineers? We asked our resident Formula 2 driver and Red Bull Athlete, Liam Lawson.

Liam Lawson Simulator © Scott Sinton

Simulator racing is more and more becoming a true reflection of driving on the road he says. But no matter how good you are at driving in real life, jumping in a simulator is quite different.

As a professional driver Lawson knows that when done correctly, training in a simulator can be invaluable to your on-track performance.

For 19-year-old Lawson it is. Having only one or two chances to test a car before racing, simulators have become the best testing and training option for him.

“It is the most important part of my training. You only get to drive the car a few times a year before you race, so simulator training might be the only driving you get to do before big competitions,” Lawson says.

Liam Lawson Simulator © Scott Sinton

Alongside keeping physically fit and healthy simulator racing is key to improving and developing skills as a professional racer.

“In my training, we simulate different things like weather conditions, especially wind conditions as we are in aero cars.

“The car handles differently based on different wind directions so it is really important that we continue to test and learn,” Lawson says.

In 2021, you can get a range of different simulators from recreational setups, to the high-tech, state-of-the-art ones at Red Bull Racing HQ.

“The simulators we use move so they are very realistic, and you can even feel the car moving beneath you. You can also feel the steering as you would in real life,” Lawson says.

Being able to hone your skills and precision is what makes simulator driving such a vital part of a professional driver’s regimen, Liam explains.

“The better simulators will help with real-life performance, and the more you drive it helps with consistency.”

Lawson says that being an excellent driver on and off the track is now more important than ever.

“Formula 1 teams actually scout for good drivers based on their performance in simulators,” he says.

