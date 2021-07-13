How i train: Beauden Barrett © Scott Sinton

Beauden Barrett always looks forward to game day on Saturday. But you get the feeling the first-time dad looks forward to Sundays even more these days.

While Sunday used to be his golf day, these days its family time when he and wife Hannah bundle up six month old daughter Billie and go walking with their dogs.

During this interview via Zoom from quarantine, where Barrett and his family were holed up after returning from Japan, Billie squeaks and squawks constantly throughout.

Sitting on her dad’s knee, she makes a delighted din as she bangs an apple on the desk as he chats away about Sunday also being a “recovery day”.

“It’s all about active recovery, doing things you want to do for yourself. Some people go for a swim, others go to the beach – it’s just a day off basically.

“I might sleep in too, or we go out for brunch, and then we make something of the afternoon so we might do something slow cooked on the BBQ, or a Sunday roast. It really is family time.”

Then, comes Monday, the hard work and training starts again in preparation for game day on the weekend.

Beauden Barrett training © Scott Sinton

MONDAY

I wake up, have breakfast, and drive to training. The first training session is a weights session with a good hour of heavy lifting. In that session we are smashing out the lower body with heavy squats, step ups, Bulgarians, split squats.

It’s our biggest lift of the week while we are still recovering from the game so it’s a good way to get a slow griding session under your belt. Usually we go into it feeling pretty buggered but I always leave feeling a lot better once the body is moving after a big game on Saturday.

Then we’re into strategy meetings looking at the team we’re playing next, looking at their defence, how we’re going to attack them, and how we’ll break down their defence.

Then it’s a very honest and constructive team review looking back on the game from Saturday.

In the afternoon we walk through our new plays for the week after analysing the competition. Then we split into backs and forwards and have a very light session often it’s just a walk and jog. At 3:30 we finish and head home.

Beauden has a packing training regime, on and off the field © Scott Sinton

TUESDAY

Our Attack Day. Those who were in the strategy meeting the day before present the attack plan to the whole team with a combination of a whiteboard and video clips.

Then we go into the most physical training of the week. It’s a mix of warm up, then the backs and forwards split, and after about an hour we come together.

Then it’s our team attack, which is quite physical where it’s actually body on body. We’re ripping into it for part of that – while obviously always managing workload injury risk.

After each training we do have our own individual time for skills, so after Monday and Tuesday I would do anywhere between 10-30 minutes on my kicking.

I finish kicking, do some recovery, so it might be an ice bath, and then have lunch.

After lunch it’s an upper body gym session, usually short and sharp for about 45 minutes, and that would be it for the day.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, I have off. I usually catch up on normal life things, my investment stuff, my own personal promotions, playing golf, getting a massage, and spending time with family and friends.

I try not to think of footy – that’s so important. Getting away from it all is part of the training too, otherwise mentally you would just burn out.

THURSDAY

It’s what we call our power day. It’s also our defensive day. Everything we do is quite short sharp and snappy. We have a meeting where the defence group present how we will defend against the opposition this week.

We then go out onto the paddock and walk through some of the [opposition team’s] offensive shapes and patterns, and how they strike. So our defence, from what we know, starts to adapt and learn what we can assume is going to be coming at us on the weekend.

At 9:30am we have a full body power session in the gym. It’s all about short sharp powerful movements and speed tests.

Beauden Barrett's training week is varied © Scott Sinton

Then we have lunch, a little bit of a power nap opportunity perhaps, and then the afternoon training session which is short and sharp.

This training session has a match intensity, not from a physicality point of view but from a speed perspective. The coach will put us under a lot of mental stress by putting us in certain game scenarios and situations.

FRIDAY

Friday is Captains Run. We turn up to the stadium, we may have promo to do or commercial commitments for two hours in the morning which is all about promoting the game.

The Captains Run is really light, usually running through [the key] plays to put the icing on the cake. We also go through situational scenarios if necessary, like ‘If there are two minutes to go, how do we go about getting a drop goal’.

Then in the afternoon you can put your feet up.

I’ve got all these little recovery things I do throughout the week. I like to jump in my NormaTec [a leg pulse machine], and I’ve got a trigger point gun. I use so many different one percenters which all add up. I’m real big on hot colds, so I'll be in the hot colds most days – ice, spa, ice, spa.

I like to have an Epsom salt bath the night before the game too.

Friday you start getting a little more nervous and it starts to ramp up the closer you get to kick off. When you're driving in the bus to the game you get nervous.

I think it's a good thing to get nervous, if I didn't get nervous I would be a bit complacent.