HOW I FUEL: BEAUDEN BARRETT

SS_Red Bull Pro_Beauden Challenge_069.jpg © Scott Sinton

How important is nutrition and eating the right food for you?

Nutrition is so important. You are what you eat and what you put into your body is so important to how you feel and how you perform.

I'm a skinny bloke but it doesn't mean I can eat as much junk food as I like and do my job and get away with it. Eating wholesome nutritious food is key and for me it’s about more than just performance nutrition. It's about general well-being and longevity of life. I want to live a happy and healthy life for a long time – not just for rugby.

Is there anything specific you eat or drink to give you energy before and during a session?

For sessions I need to fuel myself in different ways to energise and get the most out of the session. So that’s where Red Bull comes into it for me. To ensure I get myself up, and get the adequate caffeine and sugar levels I need to perform - it's important to have a bit of edge to feel really energized going into a session.

SS_Red Bull Pro_Beauden Challenge_057.jpg © Scott Sinton

What is your favourite dish – or cuisine?

I think cuisine is the best place to start. I love Italian. I love pizza and pasta, especially pizza.

But my pre-game meal the night before is pasta because it’s obviously full of carbs. I eat so much food in general but I can eat so much more Italian – I’m like a bottomless pit.

What about breakfast on game day?

For breakfast on game day I have three poached eggs on toast, a coffee and a bowl of porridge with nuts. On my toast I also have marmite with avocado and then the eggs on top - it's a tough sell, but you’ve just got to try it. I learnt it from Aaron Cruden and I've never gone back.