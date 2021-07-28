HOW I TRAIN: KEHU BUTLER

SS_Red Bull Pro_Kehu Challenge_034.jpg © Scott Sinton

Kehu Butler comes from a surfing family. Born in Tauranga, the 21-year-old’s koro (grandfather) was one of New Zealand's original wave riders, his dad holds his own on a surfboard too, and Kehu grew up competing against his cousins in local board riding comps.

He’s proud of his family, his Maori heritage, and wears the stories of his whanau (family) in the ta moko on his arms and shoulders.

“We came from the ocean. We travelled on the ocean,” he says.

Now based in the Gold Coast, he trains hard both in and out of the water with a singular focus on making the World Tour – while having a laugh and loads of fun along the way.

You have a strong work ethic ... where does that come from do you think?

I'm just driven. If you really want to succeed, you have to put in hard work. I learnt that from watching Sonny Bill’s videos. Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a pro surfer, so I did everything I could to get there. At high school I was training before school and after school, and surfing as much as I could in between.

You do a lot of training out of the water – what does that involve?

I train at least three times a week in the gym here in the Gold Coast. We do a lot of plyometrics, activating little muscles, and being really sparky so when you're out surfing you're really energetic and wiry like all the Brazilians on the tour who are taking over at the moment!

The only weights we do is squats just building muscles in our glutes and our legs. Because you don't want to be a body builder and be really tight, it doesn't really work. You have to be flexible.

SS_Red Bull Pro_Kehu Challenge_002.jpg © Scott Sinton

Who taught you about the importance of those little muscles?

My dad was the one who told me about activating those small muscles and being really sparky. I learnt a lot watching YouTube videos of Sonny Bill [Williams]. He's my biggest idol ever. He always talks about working hard off the field, so I took that in from a really young age.

When did you start doing gym work?

I started pretty young, at about 11. But I wasn't doing any weights, I was just doing normal press ups and a lot of band work and body weight stuff. When I got to the age of 15 or 16, then I started to train really hard.

How do you train on the water?

On the water, it depends on what I want to work on. I have two coaches, Adam Robertson and Kurt Jacobs, and they help me make my surfing look more mature. So bigger turns and bigger airs and I will get out in the water and try to focus on those things – on trying to surf more maturely.

Basically, they tell me how to progress from being a good junior to a good adult surfer!

Refining and perfecting is a big part of what you do – and what else do you have to work on?

Yes, there’s the technique side of it. Then we also work on scenarios from a heat strategy side. So, for example, I have five minutes left in a heat and I need a 6.5 and I only have one wave to catch on it. So, it’s all about making it happen and working under pressure.

How do you replicate the heat scenario to make it realistic?

Out in the water I have a sparring partner. Lately I've been working with Mikey Wright he's Quiksilvers head surfer at the moment. We've been sparring each other, practicing for his World Tour heats. We do that a lot of the time so that when the uncomfortable pressure situations comes around we know what to do.

SS_Red Bull Pro_Kehu Challenge_015.jpg © Scott Sinton

Is there a sixth sense with surfing?

In surfing, I feel like everything is instinct. You play with whatever's in front of you. Waves, no waves, it’s never the same. The ocean is unpredictable, and heats are unpredictable so you have to have an open mind and be ready for whatever comes at you.