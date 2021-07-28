HOW I FUEL: KEHU BUTLER

SS_Red Bull Pro_Kehu Breakfast_011.jpg © Scott Sinton

What do you eat and is there anything from a nutrition perspective that is key to surfing?

I don't have a specific meal plan at the moment. I just try to stay healthy and have a lot of energy throughout the day – that’s the important thing for me. I’m still really young and I can burn off fat easily, so it's just about maintaining energy throughout the day and not peaking too much.

In the lead up to a competition, does your diet change?

I don't eat anything ridiculously big before competitions. Before heats I will have something that has a bit of energy, like fruit or a Red Bull. You get a lot of energy from that. I definitely don’t eat heavy stuff the day of the heat because you don't want to go out there feeling slow and like you’re going to sink.

Do you get up early?

Yep, I always get up early. I normally get up around, if I'm really good, 5:30am. I'll get there [to the beach] around 7am and stroll my way down and meet up with the crew and just surf.

Do you eat breakfast before you go?

This is a funny one, I don't eat breakfast. I just have a Red Bull or a coffee. If I have breakfast, my body is weird, I either feel like I need to get rid of it / shit it out, or I feel bloated and full. Whereas I'd rather have a big dinner the night before, wake up, have a Red Bull or a coffee and go surfing feeling light and wiry. That normally takes me through until lunch time.

SS_Red Bull Pro_Kehu Challenge_040.jpg © Scott Sinton

Tell us about those chip sandwiches!

On the island [Matakana Island in the Bay of Plenty] there is nothing there. So we used to bring over a loaf of bread and a bag of chips because that's all we could buy with the coins we had in our pockets. You chuck the chips in, then you have to squish the chips into the bread, and squeeze the crunch in.

Anything tastes mean after surfing for eight hours. I've evolved from then, I tried it the other day and it didn't taste good. I don't know, maybe it’s the Aussie chips?