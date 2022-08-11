How to build a mountain bike trail

Remy says it’s like creating a big painting on a mountain and it’s up to the builder to make sure it rides well, looks good and fits with the natural terrain – because if done well, it’ll be standing for decades to come.

Brook's Dream Track site was built by Remy Morton. © Graeme Murray

Here are Remy’s seven steps to crafting the sickest MTB trail:

Get permission

Get to know it

Clear it

Build it

Walk it

Ride it

Maintain it

Step 1: Get permission

The most essential step - make sure you have all relevant permissions to access and work on the land before you start anything.

Brook and Remy planning the Dream track build © Graeme Murray

Step 2: Get to know it

The more you know, the better you can build. Spend time getting intimate with the land and work with locals who know it well.

“Study satellite images and topographic lines to see where the creeks, gullies, bluffs, or cliffs are. Usually, the sickest terrain on a mountain is in the gullies, but they will typically lead into something too hectic to build or ride in, and you’ll get stuck easily,” says Remy.

“Once you’ve worked out the places to avoid, start hiking with a rough plan in your head. You can map the trail with a GPS or simply use marker tape. Key features will reveal themselves quickly, and as you spend more time in the marked area, you will begin to see more possibilities.”

Remy stresses the importance of working with the land rather than against it.

“Not only does it mean the whole build process will be easier, but you’ll naturally build a trial that drains well, looks good in the landscape and is sustainable,” he says.

Another big consideration is the native flora of the area – particularly in New Zealand where there are many protected species. “Wise-up on what natives you’re working around,” he says.

Step 3: Clear it

Rather than clearing from start to finish, Remy recommends starting on the trickiest part of your trail, so you know whether it is achievable to build through. It can also be easier to work the steepest sections upwards to get better visibility of the trail. Once cleared, move onto the rest of the trail, working top to bottom.

“Only clear what is necessary for the type of trail you want to create. If you want a loamy trail, consider keeping more natural matter like moss on the ground. You never want to cut down trees but sometimes there might be a few – so make a wise choice. Perhaps it’s already dead or is a common, unprotected species,” Remy says.

Remy building Brook Macdonald's Dream Track © Graeme Murray

Step 4: Build it

Build it in one hit or do it in stages – there’s no right or wrong way to go about it. Finesse those features and get that good flow going.

As you’re building, start to formulate a maintenance plan for once the trail is finished.

“Find the pockets of good dirt and if you have any excess while digging, pile it up in areas where you might need it in the future. I always keep a pile of good rocks on the side too,” Remy says.

Remy and Brook assessing the Dream Track site © Graeme Murray

Step 5: Walk it

Once fully built, do a final walk of the entire track. Walking both up and down, look out for any sharp roots or branches and check no tools have been left behind.

“Tidy it all up and make it look natural and presentable. If I’ve had to cut trees, roots, or branches, I drag them away to compost out of view. This is how you show respect for the land,” says Remy.

Brook hits the Dream Track site © Graeme Murray

Step 6: Ride it

As a general rule, the more earth works you’ve done, the longer you should leave the trail to settle before the first run. Jump tracks need a lot of time, while a more natural enduro trail can be ridden-in much earlier.

“I personally like leaving my builds to sit for a long time before I ride them. It lets everything settle and go hard, while the moss and roots grow back into place. I have trails that I’ll leave for months before I ride them,” says Remy.

When it’s ready, head out there with other people and take it super easy!

“If there’s a feature, do a few run-ins before you hit it, because it always rides differently to what you imagine. You’ve spent so much time building the trail – try to have some control and patience to go at a safe pace,” he says.

Step 7: Maintain it

Regular maintenance will have your trail running smooth for years to come. If your build was in a public network, it pays to share your knowledge with others who can help with the up-keep.

“It doesn't take long to write notes about the trail,” Remy says. “Include a basic map, the key features to maintain, any areas of concern, locations of good dirt or rocks and any water sources.

The more you ride the more there is to discover © Graeme Murray

Keep at it

Remy says the more you build, the more you discover what you can do. Hit up a bike club about dig days or talk to your local bike shop to see what’s going on. Most importantly, work closely with locals who know the land, because the dirt is different wherever you go.