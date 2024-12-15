Wall balls: The ultimate HYROX challenge – and how to train to go unbroken

Eight gruelling kilometres, seven punishing workout stations, and just one final hurdle separate you from the euphoric run up the HYROX finish ramp: the wall balls. The last stage of the race is infamous, and for good reason. Wall balls test everything a competitor has left in the tank – legs burning, lungs gasping and muscles screaming from the fatigue of the previous stations. And then there’s the crowd, watching your every move, as each perfectly (or poorly) executed rep counts toward your victory or frustration.

Competitors squat, launch the ball, catch it and repeat – 100 times (or 75 in the Open Women’s Single and Double divisions). It’s a fight for precision, endurance and mental fortitude. And with the competition breathing down your neck, every missed rep or pause could cost precious seconds and momentum.

HYROX is the biggest phenomenon in fitness and you can be part of it © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

But while wall balls are a daunting finish, they can also be your secret weapon – with the right technique and training.

01 The right technique

Wall balls may seem simple on paper, but executing them well requires focus and finesse. Here’s how to perform them correctly:

The squat: Begin by holding the weighted ball at chest height. Lower into a deep squat, keeping your chest upright, heels down and knees aligned with your toes. Squat depth is non-negotiable; judges will issue a “no rep” for shallow squats.

The launch: As you rise explosively from the squat, extend your arms to throw the ball toward the target. Accuracy matters; hit the centre of the target to avoid a dreaded “no rep.”

The catch: Catch the ball on its way down with soft hands, absorbing its impact while immediately transitioning into your next squat.

For men in the pro division, the ball weighs 9kg, and the target stands at 10 feet; for women, it’s 6kg and 9 feet. These minor-seeming differences still translate to a big challenge.

02 Training advice from a pro

Jake Dearden focusing on his target © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Hyrox Elite 15 athlete Jake Dearden knows the importance of conditioning under fatigue. To prepare, he integrates wall balls into Hyrox-specific circuits. In a brutal training session he shared on Instagram, he combined 500m runs with sets of 30 unbroken wall balls at 9kg. The workout looked like this:

Warm-up: 2km run

Main Set: 10 rounds for time: 500m run, 30 unbroken wall balls

Cool-down: 2km run

Reigning world champion Alexander Roncevic adds another layer of complexity. In an interview with Red Bull, he revealed that his friends throw objects at him while he performs wall balls. This chaotic approach trains his ability to maintain focus under unexpected circumstances – a skill that could mean the difference between glory and a stumble on race day.

The ultimate flex: Going unbroken in wall balls

For HYROX athletes, completing 100 wall balls unbroken is a badge of honour. It signals a level of strength, endurance and mental toughness that few can achieve. But hitting this milestone takes deliberate practice and strategy.

03 How to train for wall balls

Dearden, who also works as a HYROX coach, emphasizes that improving wall balls isn’t just about grinding through reps. Instead, targeted technique and conditioning can take you to the next level. Here are his three top tips:

Perfect your squat: Learn how to breathe and brace your core simultaneously. A solid squat technique reduces fatigue and allows you to push through more unbroken wall balls. Find the right distance: Position yourself an arm’s length away from the wall ball target. Standing too close or too far can throw off your accuracy and rhythm. Train with heavier balls: Prepare for race day by practising with a ball heavier than the Hyrox standard. This will make the competition weight feel more manageable when it counts most.

Wall balls are hard because they demand physical strength, precision and unrelenting focus – all at the end of an exhausting race. But with smart training and mental preparation, they can become less of a hurdle and more of an opportunity to shine.

Throwing a 6kg ball 9ft into the air is no easy feat © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX wall ball weights

There are different weight categories for wall balls, depending on gender and category.

Men's Pro / Men's Pro Doubles: 9kg ball, 10ft / 3.048m target

Women’s Pro / Women’s Pro Doubles / Men's Open / Men’s Open Doubles / Mixed Open Doubles / Men’s Relay: 6kg ball, 9ft / 2.743m target

Women's Open / Women’s Open Doubles / Women’s Relay: 4kg ball, 9ft / 2.743m target

Mixed Relay: 4kg for Women and 6kg for men