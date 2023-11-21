Metro Boomin
How to watch Metro Boomin's Red Bull Symphonic performance

The sold out live concert experience featured star-studded special guests and performances by John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV and Roisee.
Written by Riley Hunter
3 min readPublished on

Red Bull Symphonic debuted a historic, 90-minute live concert experience at the Dolby Theatre on October 26 in Los Angeles with GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified producer and DJ, Metro Boomin, maestro Anthony Parnther, and the Symphonic Orchestra.

How to watch Metro Boomin's Red Bull Symphonic event stream

Fans who were unable to attend the event can watch the entire concert experience exclusively on Metro Boomin's YouTube. Tune-in below to watch now.
The sold out show delivered an unforgettable night that transcended musical boundaries and saw Metro Boomin light up the stage with an electrifying performance featuring special guest appearances and performances from John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV, and Roisee. Attendees at Red Bull Symphonic included will.i.am, as well as Red Bull Athletes Will Claye, Vashti Cunningham, Justin Williams and Lethal Shooter.
“We’re celebrating you,” Metro said to the crowd, “for listening to this music and making it what it is.” The orchestra and Metro journeyed through 29 tracks from his robust production catalog.
Metro Boomin's full set list that was performed at Red Bull Symphonic:
  1. Wicked
  2. Low Life
  3. Metro Spider
  4. I Can’t Save You (Interlude)
  5. Around Me
  6. Heartless
  7. Mamacita
  8. Skyfall
  9. Mask Off
  10. Where Ya At
  11. Jumpman
  12. Runnin
  13. Bounce Back
  14. 3500
  15. Trance
  16. Too Many Nights
  17. Am I Dreaming - performed with special guest Roisee
  18. No Complaints
  19. Ric Flair Drip
  20. Bad and Boujee
  21. Bank Account
  22. Knife Talk
  23. Creepin
  24. Calling ("Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse") - performed with special guests Swae Lee and NAV
  25. Congratulations
  26. Waves
  27. Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 - performed with special guest John Legend
  28. On Time - performed with John Legend
  29. Superhero ("Heroes & Villains") - performed with opera singer Alexys Tiscareno
The live show saw Metro Boomin soar to new heights on stage in a customized Red Bull monolith accompanied by the 43-member Symphonic Orchestra and led by conductor Anthony Parnther. The Symphonic Orchestra, comprising 43 members handpicked by Parnther, showcased a diverse ensemble of orchestral musicians, including 13 violins, 5 violas, 5 celli, 4 upright basses, 1 keys, 1 guitar, and 1 music director. Additionally, the orchestra featured 1 saxophone, 1 flute, 1 oboe, 1 clarinet, 1 bassoon, 2 French horns, 2 trumpets, 2 trombones, 1 tuba, and 1 harp.
Red Bull Symphonic not only celebrated the blend of musical genres but also marked a milestone in live performances, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for live music and concert goers alike.

