IRONMAN Braden Currie’s top fuelling and nutrition tips

Red Bull Athlete and IRONMAN, Braden Currie, knows that proper nutrition is just as important in training as a practice swim or having the correct running shoes.

We checked in with the Red Bull athlete about how he prepares and fuels his body leading up to IRONMAN New Zealand.

What has been your biggest learning curve since moving to mostly Ironman distance racing in terms of personal nutrition?

Realising the importance of effectively managing training nutrition; fuelling my training requirements and the inevitable fluctuations from session to session. It’s easy to put the emphasis on race nutrition, which for me entails a high carbohydrate strategy (as it does most athletes) but managing training nutrition as an Ironman, with how many calories you’re burning (which is ginormous) and ensuring you’re not training on a critically low energy status is vital.

Do you believe an under-intake of calories and nutrition during training ultimately affects your ability to train and thus race to your maximum potential?

Yes. In the earlier stages of my Ironman career, the mentality for absolutely maximising my performance was centered around being as lean and light as possible. Which meant limiting my calorie intake whilst still up-taking the training load. In hindsight, I never really lost the weight I wanted to because the body has incredible natural abilities to be resourceful when it needs to. All that really happened is I lost out on some really key training sessions that I could have been more productive in which would have then, potentially, helped me achieve better results on race day.

Braden Currie © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

What are your top tips when it comes to nutrition?

1. Adequate fuelling; eating enough calories to match what your body is burning through the day plus more because the metabolism will keep rolling through the night. I always eat more than I think I should.

2. Session-specific fuelling; being aware of the type of training session you have coming up and honing in on what fuel will be required to ensure the session productivity is maximized. For example; race-specific sessions, key sessions you want to hit certain markers on, or mellow sessions where it doesn’t really matter how you perform. For the key sessions with high markers, you need to have adequate carbohydrates and fuel onboard (e.g. sugar, caffeine), making sure that they are there as resources for your body to burn during that training session. Session specific fuelling includes the concept of ‘pre-fuelling’ too; if you know you have a high-intensity session tomorrow morning, then you take on more carbohydrates the night before (e.g. dessert just before you go to bed). It’s about thinking in advance and stocking up your muscle glycogen to close the capacity that fuel is available when you’re trying to hit those power and speed thresholds.

3. Training the gut; occasionally (once a week or once a fortnight) I’ll complete a long session consuming the exact same fuels that I would during a race to train the gut to tolerate those carbohydrates. There is a common suggestion that 1.2g of carbohydrate per kilogram of body weight should be consumed per hour of exercise; I try to push those limits and go higher so training my gut to be prepared for this during race day is important. Ultimately, the more carbohydrates I can absorb, the more energy I will have to burn during an event - this is my goal. I work off the basis of gels for carbohydrates (around 1.3g per kilogram of body weight per hour) and then also using RedBull one hour from the end of a race which provides a high sugar hit but also the additional fuel of caffeine for that final burst. When I’m training my gut, I will simulate this exact nutritional method in that same order with a brick session.