VIDEO: Jess Blewitt charges at Red Bull Foxhunt Cardrona

Three time New Zealand elite national champ Jess Blewitt took on over 100 hounds in Aotearoa's first edition of Red Bull Foxhunt . With what she called a more reserved approach for her first Foxhunt experience, she smashed it out the gate coming in hot as the second woman to cross the finish line.

Check out her POV below.

Wondering how Jess found it? We grabbed her for a quick chat.

What was your first Red Bull Foxhunt experience like?

It was epic! I was definitely expecting there to be a lot more carnage but in a way im happy there wasnt haha. The course was pretty gnarly due to the length of it and how narrow some parts of the track were which made it interesting trying to pass someone but overall I had an awesome time. I’ve watched the Ireland one over the years and always wanted to give it a go.

Was there much competition between the three foxes?

On my end not really! I was just keen to get amongst it and have a good time – and make it to the finish. Brook and Remy were definitely taking a more competitive approach but it was the first time we’ve all done Red Bull Foxhunt so it’s hard to know exactly what to expect and how you’ll do.

What was your race strategy?

My strategy was really just to let Brook and Remy take the lead to get the hounds out of the way and I’d follow behind. Maybe next year I’ll take a more aggressive approach, we’ll see haha.

What did you think of Louise Ferguson taking first place in the women’s race?

Louise is a beast. Such a good race and awesome to see her come up pretty closely to the men! The talent of the riders that got involved is next level, some of the best.

What did you like the most about Red Bull Foxhunt?

I wasn’t too sure what to expect for my first Red Bull Foxhunt experience but overall the whole day was awesome.

The community is amazing and it was really special having everyone together at such an iconic course like Cardrona bike Park. The best part was the vibes at the end of the race – everyone was really buzzing. Jess Blewitt

Such great energy! Honestly it was an epic day and it seemed like everyone there is holding out for it to come back in 2024 even bigger and better!