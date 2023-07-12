Jess Blewitt: revved up for Red Bull Hardline

The 21-year old downhill powerhouse Jess Blewitt is changing the game and paving the way for females in the scene. After being the first woman to ride at Red Bull Hardline in 2022, the most brutal downhill race of the year, Jess is back and ready to take it on for the second-year running with an aim to hit top to bottom.

We caught up with Jess before she jetted off to Wales for the race. Find out how her first Red Bull Hardline experience was and how she’s gearing up for the second rally below.

Jess Blewitt © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

What was it like to be the first female to ever ride Red Bull Hardline – and the world’s hardest downhill track?

I don’t want to say it was sick because I always say this – but there’s no other word to describe it. It was sick! It was a totally different experience. I’ve never been to an event like that where I’m the only female and had to solely rely on the guys to show me the ropes, tow me in speeds and just bring the hype. It was a really cool experience and the guys were super supportive.

How did you get involved in Red Bull Hardline?

From an outside perspective, when you think of Red Bull Hardline you’re always like ‘’ohh, that’s such a male thing to do’’ and you wouldn’t think a female would get involved or actually want to ride it. But it was something I was looking at because it’s perfectly in the middle of being a race and a free ride. The opportunity came up and I spoke to the right people and it happened. The Athertons were a big part of me getting involved.

How did you feel before it?

I was pretty excited actually. I can’t really remember how I was feeling but I was definitely nervous but also excited.

It’s definitely normal to feel nervous, scared or excited to go there. It was wet last year too – so I remember that playing on my mind a bit. When it’s wet it can roll a lot slower. After I’d hit some of the features, it was kind of a relief off my shoulders.

How are you feeling for your second Red Bull Hardline race?

I feel like I’m a little bit more nervous and stressed this time around because it’s right before Worlds and the timing of it before a World Cup race is tricky – so I feel like that’s on my shoulders. But there’s also relief because I’ve already ridden some of it. Part of me is nervous and then other part is like ‘’I’ll be fine’’.

The whole point of doing it last year was to get more girls there so we’ve obviously achieved that and it’ll be sick to have them involved. Jess Blewitt

It’s tricky though – you never want to see yourself or anyone else injured and it is a gnarly track.

Do you have any rituals or things you do right before a race?

I listen to music. That’s it really. Whatever I’m feeling in the moment. Rap, HipHop. Drum and Bass. Some Rihanna. Just everything really.

Is there any particular training or preparation you’ve been doing in the lead up?

Not really – all the training I do for World Cups obviously helps and then the only specific things I’d do before the event is jumps and just get comfortable with them again.

How have you found your growth and progression over the past year?

Despite breaking my collarbone and the surgery, I feel I’ve improved a lot with my riding and also my confidence – especially when it comes to the biggest stuff.

Jess Blewitt © Karolina Krasinska / Red Bull Content Pool Jess Blewitt © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Jess Blewitt © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool Loic Bruni and Jess Blewitt © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Jess Blewitt © Karolina Krasinska / Red Bull Content Pool

How do you feel about paving the way for other females for Red Bull Hardline?

I’d hope to think that the other girls might be feeling like because I rode it, they can ride it too. I hope it opened up their minds a bit so that rather than showing up and thinking they can’t hit this, they know that another woman has and that they can do this too.

What’s been the highlight of your career so far?

Probably placing third place the other weekend at the Val Di Sole World Cup – and riding Red Bull Hardline as the first female last year has got to be up there.

