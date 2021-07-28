MY FIRST TIME: KEHU BUTLER

Kehu Butler chased that winning feeling © Scott Sinton

It was a board rider’s competition back home in the Mount [Mount Maunganui]. From then, you get that winning feeling and you want to go get it again. I just kept chasing it and it’s led me to here.

That winning feeling, putting in hard work and succeeding, it's the best feeling ever.

Back when I was eight years old, I always used to lose to my cousins and then I finally beat them.

It was all under 12s back then. We were all around 8, 9 or 10 years old.

I just love winning and seeing my dad smile all happy, because he used to compete and surf as well. I loved it and still do. Everyone loves winning, it's a good feeling.

Then it just started rolling on from there. Then I got sponsored and it just got bigger and bigger really quick.

I miss my family all the time. Travelling around the world, and not getting to see my little cousins grow up, going fishing, and all that back home, I miss it. But that's all part of being a professional athlete and in the long run it will pay off.

Kehu Butler first time competing © Scott Sinton

I love surfing with mates. You still work on stuff while you’re out there, but it’s more about enjoying sharing waves with your friends and having a good time. But when competition comes around you really want to rip in and not give them an edge – and you just want to win.

I want to do really well in surfing so that I can help, and use this sport as a positive pathway for other young Maori. We came from the ocean, we travelled on the oceans. I know heaps of Maori's who surf, but they don't have any backing. So, one day I would love to be in the position to help make that happen for some young guys.

For my family as well – my family all surf – and I just want to make them proud of me through surfing. It’s good motivation.