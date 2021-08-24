Kehu Butler on the top five surf films on Red Bull TV right now

No weekend plans and looking for some epic surf content to fill the time? Well, Kiwi legend and Red Bull Athlete, Kehu Butler, has got your back and has rated his top five surfing clips and series on Red Bull TV right now.

1. Beyond the Lines season 2

Beyond the Lines is back for 2021

Kanoa Igarashi may just be the most travelled surfer on the world tour. Competing in both the men’s Championship tour (CT) and World Qualifying series (WQS), Kanoa is in the running for the most air points collected in surfing.

Beyond the Lines is a series that documents this with a fearless camera operator getting the behind the scenes gold that all surf fans want.

Season two dropped earlier this year and you won’t want to miss all the drama in Kanoa’s rise through the world surfing ranks in pursuit of his ultimate goal, a WSL championship Tour world title.

2. The Other Side of Fear with Mark Matthews

The Other Side of Fear

In 2015, Mark came close to losing a leg charging a shallow slab in Australia, almost ending his career right then and there.

The Other Side of Fear documents Mark’s incredible journey to date, from his rise to become a fearless big wave champion, and then what happened when all that he had worked for was taken away.

Not only does he come back from the brink to overcome his injuries, he also gains the mental strength needed to overcome depression, anxiety and fear of never being able to surf again.

3. RISS

RISS

Being a five time world champion and one of the most dominant surfers the sport has ever seen comes with a cost. Those heats that slip away, the points lost, the errors made are what make the Surfing World Tour as much of a mental game as it is physical.

Explore the athlete behind the performance and find out what makes a champion on her 2019 World Surf League championship tour.

4. Made in Aotearoa

Meet Kehu Butler in New Zealand

The future of Kiwi surfing, Māori Kehu Butler, examines his culture’s past and his country’s surfing history as Made In: New Zealand travels around the Land of the Long White Cloud.

5. No Contest season 4

Hawaii special

The Surfing World Tour is every surfers dreams. Surfing the world’s best locations without major crowds, and, getting paid to do it.

For many the locals and culture at each stop are a big part of what makes the tour special and unique and No Contest captures this brilliantly.

No Contest is back for a fourth season and follows the 2020-21 winter in Honolua Bay. Get behind the scenes interviews with surfers when they are not competing and exclusive insight into what they do on a “day off.”

Get clued up on where to plan your next strike mission (once lockdown lifts and borders open) by jumping into No Contest.