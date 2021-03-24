The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship crew rolled into Cambridge this weekend, where 48 people hoped to grasp a spot in this year’s World Finals.
Michael Bias, the winner in March 2020 when Red Bull was last in Cambridge, was on paper at least, the favourite this weekend. Fresh off his New Zealand National Championship win last weekend, he looked strong in the qualification stage of the competition with the fastest times.
Rebecca Petch, who also wrapped up the New Zealand National Championship medal last weekend, was also looking fast in the qualification stages taking the lead. The head-to-head racing would eventually pit Rebecca against the New Zealand Jr. Elite National Champion, Megan Williams. The final difference only being 0.15 seconds … Megan taking the win.
Women’s Results:
- Megan Williams
- Rebecca Petch
- Jessie Smith
- Shania Rawson
Over on the men’s side of the draw, the final match up, a repeat of the 2020 round in Cambridge, came down to Bias and Bennett Greenough, who was looking to reverse last years results. Bennett dropped a blistering time for Bias to chase, but Bias over cooked it in turn two and left the circuit. Bennett took the win. In a positive for BMX, the third step of the podium, was also for 20” wheels with Jessie Smith and Jayden Flemming.
Men’s results:
- Bennett Greenough
- Michael Bias
- Jayden Flemming
- Daniel Butterworth
Next up on the Red Bull Pump Track Qualification tour is Bariloche, Argentina on the 18th April. Registration is due to open this week. All the details can be found here.