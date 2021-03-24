Michael Bias, the winner in March 2020 when Red Bull was last in Cambridge, was on paper at least, the favourite this weekend. Fresh off his New Zealand National Championship win last weekend, he looked strong in the qualification stage of the competition with the fastest times.

Michael Bias, the winner in March 2020 when Red Bull was last in Cambridge, was on paper at least, the favourite this weekend. Fresh off his New Zealand National Championship win last weekend, he looked strong in the qualification stage of the competition with the fastest times.

Michael Bias, the winner in March 2020 when Red Bull was last in Cambridge, was on paper at least, the favourite this weekend. Fresh off his New Zealand National Championship win last weekend, he looked strong in the qualification stage of the competition with the fastest times.

Rebecca Petch, who also wrapped up the New Zealand National Championship medal last weekend, was also looking fast in the qualification stages taking the lead. The head-to-head racing would eventually pit Rebecca against the New Zealand Jr. Elite National Champion, Megan Williams. The final difference only being 0.15 seconds … Megan taking the win.

Rebecca Petch, who also wrapped up the New Zealand National Championship medal last weekend, was also looking fast in the qualification stages taking the lead. The head-to-head racing would eventually pit Rebecca against the New Zealand Jr. Elite National Champion, Megan Williams. The final difference only being 0.15 seconds … Megan taking the win.

Rebecca Petch, who also wrapped up the New Zealand National Championship medal last weekend, was also looking fast in the qualification stages taking the lead. The head-to-head racing would eventually pit Rebecca against the New Zealand Jr. Elite National Champion, Megan Williams. The final difference only being 0.15 seconds … Megan taking the win.