Kiwi students through to the Red Bull Basement global finals

Bethany and John will represent NZ at the global finals © Oscar Keys

New Zealand has new student innovators on the international stage, as Bethany Tran and John Golena from Media Design School have been named one of 44 finalists in the Red Bull Basement program. Their idea, Testament, that aims to enable people to understand their mental state better through technology, caught the eye of local judges.

The two students have the idea of making Testament a health tech start up, that helps people measure their mental state and gives them recommendations on what they can do to improve it through a smart pen and corresponding app.

The Testament pen uses smart sensors and artificial intelligence to track these cues and garner useful insights about your current mental state.

Testament pen © Red Bull

Then the Testament app will give suggestions on what actions you can take to improve how you feel. It then tracks what effect this has on your mental state, learning over time what types of activities provide the biggest uplift in your mood.

Worldwide, student teams from 43 countries applied for the 2021 program by submitting a video explaining their idea, with the overwhelming majority focusing on the topics of Body & Mind, Career, Clean Water, Climate Action, Education, Empowerment, Energy and Smart Cities.

A panel of NZ judges carefully considered the criteria of feasibility, creativity and impact, in choosing Testament as the best of the best to represent the country.

the winning duo are currently developing their idea with agency, Flume © Oscar Keys

From now through December 12, Bethany and John will refine their idea in a Development phase, with help from NZ business development agency, Flume.

Global Basement winners will be crowned in Istanbul, Turkey, at the global final in December. Finalist teams will have the chance to forge business relationships and networking connections with access to some of the world’s most visionary thought leaders and will pitch their idea to a global jury.

Over the years, participants in Red Bull Basement have gone on to realise their ideas for global impact.

Angel Collinson, a big-mountain skier and environmental advocate shares her insights as one of the inspiring figures in the Red Bull Basement Sessions, is excited about the variety of impactful ideas that the students are developing this year. “I think it’s so important to dream really big in the way that feels just right for you!” she says.