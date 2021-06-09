Kiwis swiftly advance to global finals after sweeping Aussie counterparts.

As the two best student Valorant teams in Australia and NZ duked it out for the single regional slot in the Red Bull Campus Clutch global challenge, both teams grew confident about their chances. But only one would advance to the world finals in Madrid, Oskar Howell reports.

Mamas Boys face off with RMIT Black © Rohan Krishnan

As a growing crowd gathered at the Red Bull Lounge in Auckland, players from Auckland-based Mama’s Boys warmed up in a state-of-the-art gaming suite in the next room.

Following an undefeated, dominant run through the national qualifiers, ‘Boys captain Lucky ‘Yifang’ Chen came with fighting words going into the regional finals.

Mama's Boy's, undefeated and dominant run through the national qualifiers © Rohan Krishnan

“We can beat Australia, yeah.

“On paper, we’re better.”

Cross-ditch rivals RMIT Black (Melbourne) said Mama’s Boys would be a tough team to match up against, but noted their lack of team coordination and casual mindset as flaws to exploit in the upcoming best of three matchup.

RMIT team coach Daniel ‘Shozay’ was also filled with swagger.

“In preparation to verse the rest of the world, Mama's Boys should be a good stepping stone to warm us up.

“They seem to not be taking the tournament too seriously, all the players individually have great mechanics and fast plays, however I'm questioning their teamwork and communication.”

RMIT Black hadn’t taken the same casual approach to the Red Bull Campus Clutch as Mama’s Boys had - instead practising hard, formulating strats and reviewing demos to make sure they get the best of the Kiwi squad.

“We’ve been scrimming and theorising regularly thanks to my leadership, and building confidence and skill that will prepare us for tough competition.”

An enthusiastic crowd gathered in the Red Bull HQ in Auckland, where fans and friends of the local varsity squad came together to cheer on the team in their fight against the Australians.

The crowd gathered at Red Bull HQ © Rohan Krishnan

The matchup kicked off with the Australians winning the pick-ban, and against the Kiwis and their substitute Matthew ‘Mai Shiu‘ Wu filling in for star player Dale ‘Signed’ Tang, found an early lead on Ascent.

Down but never out, Mama’s Boys clawed their way back into contention, and from there the two teams went point-for-point: inseparable as they raced in pursuit of the elusive 13th round.

Standout performances from Chen and Antonio ‘Lantz’ Lantz allowed Mama’s Boys to push the team to a map win, to rapturous applause from an ecstatic crowd.

Game two was nothing short of a bloodbath. With the vocal crowd cheering on Mama’s Boys from the Red Bull lounge, the ‘Boys stormed to an easy 8-4 half, quelling any questions of coordination or communication issues within the Kiwi team.

Mama's Boys moments after the defeat was clear © Rohan Krishnan

RMIT Black wouldn’t get much of a chance to build a comeback, as Mama’s Boys stormed to a 13-4 final score, completing the clean sweep and locking in their spot in the Global Finals.

Victorious, the team greeted their fans to chants and applause, and Chen had some choice words to the Australians.

“We didn’t really feel worried at any point.

“We had it under control from the beginning, and we all just played really well and put them down.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to flaunt his wins, Chen then produced a yard broom, with which he said was a gift for RMIT Black.

“That’s a clean sweep boys, so here’s a broom for you to sweep up with.”

Speaking in his post-match interview, Chen said despite their ice-cool demeanour, it was a big win for the ‘Boys.

“We’re feeling pretty pumped; this is big, this is big! There’s too much adrenaline, I’m still shaking a little bit.”

Having made quick work of the regional competition, Chen and his team will face off against the best university Valorant squads in the world, going up against seasoned professionals and raw recruits alike in the Red Bull Campus Clutch global challenge world finals in Madrid.